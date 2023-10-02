Caledonia Declares Quarterly Dividend

ST HELIER, Jersey, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or the “Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) is pleased to announce that the board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 14 United States cents (US$0.14) on each of the Company's shares.
The relevant dates relating to the dividend are as follows:
• Ex-dividend date VFEX: October 11, 2023
• Ex-dividend date AIM and NYSE: October 12, 2023
• Record date: October 13, 2023
• Payment date: October 27, 2023
Shareholders with a registered address in the UK will be paid in Sterling.
Caledonia's Dividend Policy
Caledonia's strategy to maximise shareholder value includes a quarterly dividend policy which the Board adopted in 2014. The Board will consider future dividends as appropriate and in line with its prudent approach to risk management.
Note: This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (“MAR”) as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.