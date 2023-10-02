Advantest to Showcase Latest Semiconductor Test Solutions at the International Test Conference in Anaheim, California

TOKYO, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will feature its latest test solutions for advanced ICs at the 2023 International Test Conference (ITC) on Oct. 8-13 at the Disneyland Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

International Test Conference is the world’s premier conference dedicated to the electronic test of devices, boards and systems-covering the complete cycle from design verification, test, diagnosis, failure analysis and back to process and design improvement. Advantest is a proud Platinum sponsor of ITC 2023 and will also sponsor the IEEE Automotive, Reliability, Test & Safety Workshop (ARTS) and Silicon Lifecycle Management Workshop (SLM), which will take place in conjunction with this year’s event.

Products and Demos

Advantest's product showcase in booth #217 will highlight the company’s broad portfolio, including ATE, device interface, System Level Test (SLT) and analytics solutions that add customer value to the evolving semiconductor value chain. This year's digital displays will include:

V93000 EXA Scale SoC test systems, including the new XPS128+HV universal VI and power supply card that lowers the cost of test for power management ICs and other high-voltage devices.

DUT Scale Duo interface for the V93000 EXA Scale SoC test systems that extends DUT board space for high-volume testing and is compatible with existing DUT boards.

Link Scale channel cards for the V93000 platform that improve test coverage and boost throughput in high-quality testing of complex SoCs, adding software-based functional test and HSIO SCAN test capabilities.

The ACS open solutions ecosystem that is a family of products and services based on a single scalable data platform that enables third-party developers and customers to develop valuable data insights powered by the ACS Real-Time Data Infrastructure. Using real-time machine learning solutions, customers can turn these valuable insights into production-worthy actions across the entire semiconductor value chain resulting in increased yields, more rapid time-to-market, accelerated time-to-volume, and superior quality for suppliers.

Advantest’s System Level Test platforms that achieve cost-effective structural test coverage (SCAN, MBIST, LBIST etc.) over functional high-speed IO interface, which can be leveraged to test over 700 DFT-enabled DUTs on ATS 7038. The seamless portability of the structural test patterns developed for ATE platform (Advantest V93000) on to ATS 7038 will be featured as well.



Presentations

Advantest employees will also participate in ITC 2023’s technical program, which will be happening during this year’s event on Oct. 9-12:

“Structural Tests over HSIO on SLT (ATS 7038)” by Davette Berry and Ash Patel (Synopsys).

“Deploying Cutting-Edge Adaptive Test Analytics Apps Based on a Closed-Loop Real-Time Edge Analytics and Control Process Flow into the Test Cell” by Guy Cortez (Synopsys) and Ken Butler.

Additionally, Advantest’s Michael Braun will also join Yervant Zorian from Synopsys in a joint tutorial session, “HIR and UCIe,” on Tuesday from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC), including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

