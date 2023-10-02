ISIN DK0030418249 - Tryg Forsikring A/S SEK 700,000,000 Floating Rate Perpetual Restricted Tier 1 Capital Notes (the "Bonds") - Notice of Exercise of Ordinary Call

Reference is made to the terms and conditions (the "Terms and Conditions") for

Tryg Forsikring A/S SEK 700,000,000 Floating Rate Perpetual Restricted Tier 1 Capital Notes

(the "Bonds"). Capitalised but not defined terms herein shall have the

meaning as set out in the Terms and Conditions.

Key information:

Issuer: Tryg Forsikring A/S

ISIN: DK0030418249

Original maturity date: Perpetual

New maturity date: 26 October 2023

Redemption price: SEK 1,016,445 per SEK 1,000,000 nominal amount of Bonds plus

Arrears of Interest (if any)

Other information:

With reference to Conditions 7.6 of the Terms and Conditions, we hereby notify you that on 26 October 2023 (the "Call Date") we will exercise the Ordinary Call for all Outstanding Bonds at the Call Price. The amount payable by us on the Call Date in respect of each Bond will be an amount equal to the principal amount per Bond (in respect of each note outstanding, SEK 1,000,000), together with accrued but unpaid interest payable thereon up to but excluding 26 October 2023 (in an amount equal to SEK 16,445 per SEK 1,000,000 nominal amount) and Arrears of Interest (if any).

