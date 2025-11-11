Tryg Forsikring A/S prices Perpetual Restricted Tier 1 Capital Notes

In accordance with the company announcement dated 10 November 2025, the offering of the new Perpetual Restricted Tier 1 Capital Notes was priced and subscribed today with significant investor interest. Tryg Forsikring A/S has accordingly decided to issue notes for a nominal amount of NOK 300m and SEK 700m (the "Transaction" of the "Notes"). The Transaction had excess investor demand of more than NOK/SEK 2.65bn when books closed and has been placed primarily with Asset Managers and in all the Nordic countries.

The Notes will be settled on 19 November 2025. The NOK Notes will have a floating interest rate of 3M NIBOR + 2.10% per annum and the SEK Notes will have a floating interest rate of 3M STIBOR + 2.10% per annum. The first interest payment date on the Notes will be 19 February 2026.

The Notes are perpetual and have no fixed date for redemption, however, Tryg Forsikring A/S has the option, subject to certain Redemption and Purchase Conditions to redeem all of the NOK Notes and/or the SEK Notes at par on any day between 19 May 2031 and 19 August 2031, and thereafter, on every Interest Payment Date.

The Notes are expected to be listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen regulated market on or before 1 June 2026.

In connection with the Transaction, Tryg Forsikring A/S will purchase SEK 682m of its outstanding SEK 1,000,000,000 Floating Rate Perpetual Restricted Tier 1 Capital Notes with ISIN DK0030484621 at a price of 100.75%. The purchase is conditional upon certain conditions, including the settlement of the Transaction.

