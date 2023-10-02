HAVILA KYSTRUTEN AS: Registration of Share Capital Increase

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from Havila Kystruten AS ("the "Company") on 26 September 2023 regarding the final results of the subsequent offering(the "Subsequent Offering") of 22,631,697 new shares in the Company (the "Offer Shares"), at a subscription price of NOK 1 per Offer Share.

The share capital increase relating to the Subsequent Offering has today been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The Company's new share capital is NOK 855,985,659 divided on 855,985,659 shares, each with a par value of NOK 1.00. The Offer Shares allocated in the Subsequent Offering are now tradable.

Contacts:

Chief executive officer Bent Martini, + 47 905 99 650

Chief financial officer Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706



