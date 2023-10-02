Spectral AI Adds Healthcare Services Leader and Population Health Expert Deepak Sadagopan to Board of Directors

DALLAS, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDAI; MDAIW) (“Spectral AI” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (AI) company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, today announced the appointment of Deepak Sadagopan, MHCDS, to its board of directors. A high-impact healthcare executive with more than 25 years of senior leadership experience with top Fortune-rated corporations and aggressive startup environments, he brings to the board expertise in healthcare technology and analytics along with a successful track record in product launches. Currently, Mr. Sadagopan is the Chief Operating Officer of Population Health at Providence St. Joseph Health, one of the largest healthcare systems in the U.S., where he leads population health initiatives across the system to transform care.

“Deepak brings a wealth of knowledge and relevant experience to Spectral AI as we advance the DeepView® System through late-stage development and launch,” said Wensheng Fan, the Company’s CEO. “This is a transformational period for our company. Deepak’s contributions will enable us to continue to accelerate our work in bringing our technology to doctors and patients in need. We welcome him to the board with great enthusiasm.”

Mr. Sadagopan, said, “This company is dedicated to using imaging technology and AI to bring faster and more accurate wound management treatment decisions to doctors. The DeepView® System has the potential to improve the lives of countless individuals and strengthen public health system preparedness in the US to respond to mass casualty incidents. I am energized by this opportunity to help guide the Company as it approaches the final development work needed to get the technology on the market.”

Mr. Sadagopan has held leadership roles with Quest Diagnostics, McKesson and Edifecs. Over the past eight years, he has focused on working closely with payers and providers on the use of technology to drive business decisions making the transition from volume to value-based delivery models. He is a faculty member at the School of Public Health at the University of Washington, where he teaches courses in value-based care and economics. Mr. Sadagopan earned his master’s degree in healthcare delivery and economics from Dartmouth College and has a master’s degree in engineering, specializing in data science, from the University of Connecticut. He holds an undergraduate degree in engineering from the University of Madras.

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc. is a Dallas-based predictive AI company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, with initial applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. The Company is working to revolutionize the management of wound care by “Seeing the Unknown®” with its DeepView® System. DeepView® is a predictive diagnostic device that offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound’s healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention. With algorithm-driven results and a goal of substantially exceeding the current standard of care in the future, DeepView® is expected to provide faster and more accurate treatment insight towards value care by improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. For more information about DeepView®, visit www.spectral-ai.com.

