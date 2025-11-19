DeepView™ System Featured at 2025 US Burn Conferences

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDAI) (“Spectral AI” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (AI) company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, today announced its prominent role at the Southern Region Burn Conference, held from October 30th – November 2nd in Charleston, South Carolina. The Company was featured in multiple presentations, highlighting its contributions to advancing burn care across the country.

The DeepView System was featured across several presentation topics, including initial cost savings, AI training methodology, and clinician accuracy when following a “wait-and-see” approach. Dr. James Hwang, burn director at UAB Burn Center in Birmingham, Alabama shared, “By bringing an objective perspective to burn assessment, the field can move toward more consistent, evidence-based decisions that improve outcomes for patients and clinicians alike.”

The Company will also be highlighted at the upcoming Northeast Region Burn Conference held from November 21st – 22nd in Washington, DC. The Southern and Northeast Regional Burn Conferences both aim to advance burn care through education, research, and collaboration among multidisciplinary teams. Each conference features scientific sessions, hands-on workshops, and opportunities for continuing education, bringing together clinicians, nurses, therapists, and researchers dedicated to improving patient outcomes. Supported by the American Burn Association and regional burn societies, both conferences foster a strong professional community focused on innovation and best practices in burn treatment and recovery.

Dr. J. Michael DiMaio, Chairman of the Board of Spectral AI, expressed pride in the Company’s role at the conferences: “Our presence at both U.S. regional burn conferences demonstrates our commitment to advancing burn care. We value physician collaboration as we work to introduce this innovative burn wound assessment technology to the market.”

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc. is a Dallas-based predictive AI company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, with initial applications involving patients with burns. The Company is working to revolutionize the management of wound care by “Seeing the Unknown®” with its DeepView™ System. The DeepView System is being developed as a predictive device to offer clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a burn wound’s healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention. With algorithm-driven results and a goal of exceeding the current standard of care in the future, the DeepView System is expected to provide fast and accurate treatment insight towards value care by improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. This year Spectral AI has been named on TIME’s list of World’s Top HealthTech companies 2025. For more information about the DeepView System, visit www.spectral-ai.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company’s strategy, plans, objectives, initiatives and financial outlook. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Investors should carefully consider the foregoing factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the Registration Statement and the other documents filed by the Company. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

Investors:

The Equity Group

Devin Sullivan

Managing Director

dsullivan@equityny.com

Conor Rodriguez

Analyst

crodriguez@equityny.com