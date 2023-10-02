Global FinFET Technology Industry Research Report 2023: Market to Reach $97.1 Billion by 2030 - FinFET Technology Stands to Gain From the Growing Prominence of High-Performance Computing (HPC)

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FinFET Technology - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global FinFET Technology Market to Reach $97.1 Billion by 2030



The global market for FinFET Technology estimated at US$26.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$97.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The study highlights the rapid growth and future projections of the global FinFET Technology market. This growth is influenced by several factors such as the increasing adoption rate of new technologies, consumer electronics, IT & telecom, automotive, and other end-use applications.

16nm / 14nm, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.1% CAGR and reach US$37 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the 10nm segment is estimated at 21.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The industry is experiencing rising annual sales, with distinct regions like North America, Asia, and Europe leading the charts. Key players in the market are adopting strategies like mergers, collaborations, and innovations to maintain their competitive edge. The demand for wireless routers, largely influenced by consumer electronics, IT & telecom sectors, is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the coming years.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.2% CAGR



The FinFET Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.8% and 14.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.6% CAGR.

Rise of generative AI; applied AI; industrializing machine learning; next-generation software development; Web3; cloud and edge computing; quantum technologies; electrification and renewables and climate technologies beyond electrification and renewables, will open up the global investment landscape.

With key information on 261 industry competitors as well as up-to-date research, market shares, and presence across multiple geographies, this report is an invaluable resource for any executive looking to make informed strategic decisions and gain a competitive edge.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Demand for Smaller yet Faster Processors Continues to Drive Advancements in FinFET Technology

Global Economic Update

World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: "Subdued Outlook for 2023 Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions"

Although Declining for the First Time Since the Russia-Ukraine War, Global Oil Prices Still Remains Higher Than 2019 Levels Which In Turn Will Take Inflation Longer Than Expected to Fall: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

Slower Than Anticipated Decline Makes Inflation a Stickier Than Expected Problem to Solve in 2023: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 through 2024

Global Economy Faces a Tough Climb Towards Recovery Made Rockier by the War, Persistent Challenges & Slower Decline in Underlying Core Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

As "Digitalization of Everything" Creeps Through Every Facet of Modern Life, Semiconductors Emerge as the Most Sought After Commodity

Global Semiconductor Industry (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028, and 2030

FinFET Technology - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

FinFET Technology: An Overview

Key Insights into Upsides & Downsides of FinFET Technology

The Race to Replace FinFET with Next-Generation Transistor Technology

Comparison: FinFETs vs. GAAFETs

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

FinFET Architecture Moves to Smaller Node Sizes

FinFET Technology Stands to Gain From the Growing Prominence of High-Performance Computing (HPC)

Widespread Adoption of High Performance Computing (HPC) Throws the Spotlight on FinFET for its Ability to Push the Boundaries of HPC: Global Market for HPC (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031

Automotive Applications of FinFET Receive a Boost. Here's How & Why

As Feature Rich Smart Cars Reach Mainstream, Under the Spotlight is FinFET's Role in Powering High-Performance Electronics: Global Connected Vehicles (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 & 2030

Robust Growth of Consumer Electronics Drives Demand for Finfets

Bright Outlook for Consumer Electronics Bodes Well for Market Growth

Global Market for Consumer Electronics (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031

FiFET Meets the Need for Powerful Processors for Edge computing

FinFET Technology: Building Block of the Future of High Speed Internet Connectivity

FinFET at Fulcrum of the GaN Wave with Potential to Power 5G Technology

Role of FinFET in Quantum Computing as the Innovative Concept Resets the Realm of Computing Power

Global Market for Quantum Computing (In US$ Million) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026 & 2028

Trench Fe-FinFETs Demonstrate Better Electrical Characteristics

FinFET Transistors are a Decent Draw for ESD Protection Designs

