Forte Minerals Corp. Presents at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference on October 3, 2023

The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forte Minerals Corp. (OTQB: FOMNF) (CSE: CUAU) (Frankfurt: 2OA), based in Vancouver, British Columbia, is focused on exploring and advancing high-quality copper & gold projects in Peru. The Company is pleased to announce that Patrick Elliott, President & CEO, will present live at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 3, 2023.

DATE: October 3, 2023

TIME: 12:00 pm EDT (9:00 am PDT)

LINK: https://bit.ly/44FOnTd

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Mr. Elliott is available for 1x1 meetings: October Oct 3, 4 and the morning of October 5.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Key Company Topics

Importance of Copper in Peru: The strategic importance of copper exploration and Peru's untapped minerals potential.





The strategic importance of copper exploration and Peru's untapped minerals potential. Strategic Partnership: Collaboration with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú SAC for portfolio development, leveraging 215 years of exploration and mining experience in the Americas.





Collaboration with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú SAC for portfolio development, leveraging 215 years of exploration and mining experience in the Americas. Target Positioning: Focus on early-stage and drill-ready targets historically explored, with the intent of de-risking the exploration process.





Focus on early-stage and drill-ready targets historically explored, with the intent of de-risking the exploration process. Corporate Responsibility: With years of active engagement in the local communities, Forte is committed to community outreach, environmental stewardship, and societal responsibilities.





With years of active engagement in the local communities, Forte is committed to community outreach, environmental stewardship, and societal responsibilities. What's Next - Q4 2023 and Q1 2024: Overview of upcoming projects, milestones, and strategic initiatives slated for the next two quarters to sustain growth and value creation.



About Forte Minerals Corp.

Forte Minerals Corp., a junior exploration company with blended assets in partnership with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú SAC, has built a robust portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Peru. The Company strategically focuses on advancing early-stage prospects through to drill-ready targets, combined with a historically discovered and drilled porphyry system for developing copper and gold resources. In conjunction with its resource focus, Forte is committed to community engagement, environmental stewardship, and fulfilling its societal responsibilities.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Forte Minerals Corp.

Name: Anna Dalaire

Title: VP Corporate Development

Phone: 604-983-8847

Email adalaire@forteminerals.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com