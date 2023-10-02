Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for October 3rd- October 5th

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference to be held on October 3rd-5th, 2023. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

“We’re looking forward to hosting the upcoming Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “Our markets are tailored to meet the needs of today’s resource companies as they look to engage a broader investor base, and we’re proud to see them leverage the VIC platform to support their outreach.”

October 3rd

Eastern
Time (ET)		PresentationTicker(s)
9:30 AMG Mining Ventures Corp.OTCQX: GMINF | TSXV: GMIN
10:00 AMEcora Resources PLCOTCQX: ECRAF | LSE: ECOR
10:30 AMChampion Iron Ltd.OTCQX: CIAFF | ASX: CIA
11:00 AMAmarc Resources Ltd.OTCQB: AXREF | TSXV: AHR
11:30 AM Giga Metals Corp.OTCQX: GIGGF | TSXV: GIGA
12:00 PMForte Minerals Corp.OTCQB: FOMNF | CSE: CUAU
12:30 PMSilver Tiger Metals Inc.OTCQX: SLVTF | TSXV: SLVR
1:00 PMOutcrop Silver & Gold Corp.OTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG
1:30 PMStallion Discoveries Corp.OTCQB: STLNF | TSXV: STUD
2:00 PMCentury Lithium Corp.OTCQX: CYDVF | TSXV: LCE
2:30 PMNicola Mining Inc.OTCQB: HUSIF | TSXV: NIM
3:00 PMWestern Exploration Inc.OTCQX: WEXPF | TSXV: WEX
3:30 PM Regenx Tech Corp.OTCQB: RGXTF | CSE: RGX

October 4th

Eastern
Time (ET)		PresentationTicker(s)
9:30 AMHochschild Mining PLCOTCQX: HCHDF | LSE: HOC
10:00 AMAris Mining Corp.NYSE American: ARMN | TSX: ARIS
10:30 AM Relevant Gold Corp.OTCQB: RGCCF | TSXV: RGC
11:00 AMGoGold Resources, Inc.OTCQX: GLGDF | TSX: GGD
11:30 AM Barksdale Resources Corp.OTCQX: BRKCF | TSXV: BRO
12:00 PMReyna Silver Corp.OTCQX: RSNVF | TSXV: RSLV
12:30 PMAbraSilver Resource Corp.OTCQX: ABBRF | TSXV: ABRA
1:00 PMLumina Gold Corp.OTCQB: LMGDF | TSXV: LUM
1:30 PMCassiar Gold Corp.OTCQX: CGLCF | TSXV: GLDC
2:00 PMChesapeake Gold Corp.OTCQX: CHPGF | TSXV: CKG
2:30 PMGlobal Atomic Corp.OTCQX: GLATF | TSX: GLO
3:00 PM Group Eleven Resources Corp.Pink: GRLVF | TSXV: ZNG

October 5th

Eastern
Time (ET)		PresentationTicker(s)
9:30 AM Sage Potash Corp.OTCQB: SGPTF | TSXV: SAGE
10:00 AM Aya Gold & Silver Inc.OTCQX: AYASF | TSX: AYA
11:00 AM Thunder Gold Corp.OTCQB: TGOLF | TSXV: TGOL

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

