Ferrari N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Maranello (Italy), October 2, 2023 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 200 million share buyback program announced on June 27, 2023, as the third tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Third Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) as follows:





25/09/2023 EXM 13,042 270.5857 3,528,978.70 26/09/2023 EXM 9,175 272.4689 2,499,902.30 27/09/2023 EXM 7,629 273.6379 2,087,583.90 28/09/2023 EXM 5,889 274.7363 1,617,922.20 29/09/2023 EXM 17,296 282.9647 4,894,157.50



Total







- 53,031 275.8489 14,628,544.60

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such Third Tranche till September 29, 2023, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 129,999,723.00 for No. 457,570 common shares purchased on the EXM (equal to the full amount of the Third Tranche to be executed on EXM as announced on June 27, 2023);

USD 70,465,804.35 (Euro 64,847,806.87*) for No. 227,109 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of September 29, 2023, the Company held in treasury No. 13,240,785 common shares equal to 5.15% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since July 1, 2022 until September 29, 2023, the Company has purchased a total of 2,316,327 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 554,044,785.39.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

