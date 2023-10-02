Intrado Announces Leadership Transition

Matt Carter appointed Chief Executive Officer

Current Chief Executive Officer Jeff Robertson to join Intrado Board of Directors

LONGMONT, Colo., Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Life & Safety (“Intrado”), a trusted provider of software systems and services to the public safety community worldwide, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Matt Carter as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. In connection with this announcement, current CEO Jeff Robertson will join Intrado’s Board of Directors.

“Following a thorough search process, we are excited to welcome Matt as CEO of Intrado. Matt is a seasoned leader with extensive experience in the industry and we are confident that he has the right skillset to guide Intrado into its next chapter of growth,” said James Wyper, Intrado Board member and Senior Managing Director at Stonepeak, Intrado’s owner. “On behalf of the entire Board, we would like to thank Jeff for his contributions as CEO of Intrado, especially for his pivotal role in establishing the company's foundation as a standalone entity following the carveout from West. We look forward to continuing to benefit from his institutional knowledge and expertise as he joins the Board.”

Mr. Carter has more than 25 years of senior leadership experience in the enterprise networking, cloud, and digital technology industries, most recently having served as CEO of Aryaka Networks, a Silicon Valley Venture backed SAAS network and security platform company focused on serving global enterprises seeking to accelerate their digital transformation to the cloud. Prior to his role at Aryaka, Mr. Carter was President and CEO of Inteliquent, Inc. where he led the company’s turnaround strategy, positioning Inteliquent as key player in emerging sectors. Prior to joining Inteliquent, Carter served as President of Sprint’s global enterprise business, where he oversaw the company’s multi-billion-dollar B2B business unit.

“I am honored to join Intrado as CEO and look forward to working closely with the company’s Board, leadership team, and talented employees,” said Mr. Carter. “Together, we will continue to execute on Intrado’s critical provision of robust, resilient, intuitive, and insightful solutions to emergency responders that allow them to quickly and effectively provide assistance when it is needed most.”

About Intrado

Intrado is a global leader in public safety, providing software systems and services to the public safety community worldwide. With over forty years of experience in enabling emergency communications, Intrado delivers market-leading solutions that connect those in need with those who can best help them. Intrado's technology-driven solutions are designed to be robust, resilient, intuitive, and insightful, ensuring that emergency responders can quickly and effectively provide assistance when it is needed most. Intrado's mission is to save lives by improving public safety outcomes. For more information, visit www.intrado.com.

Contact

Andrew Rotheram

arotheram@intrado.com

720-370-6999