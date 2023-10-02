Klogenix’ pioneering research on age-related diseases and longevity gene Klotho finds new home at ADvantage Therapeutics, Inc.

BOSTON, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Klogenix LLC (“Klogenix” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that its intellectual property portfolio has been acquired by ADvantage Therapeutics, Inc. and co-founder Dr. Carmela R. Abraham, Ph.D. has been appointed Chief Science Officer at the acquiring company.



Dr. Abraham, a distinguished luminary in the fields of Alzheimer’s disease and aging, brings her wealth of knowledge and pioneering work on the Klotho protein to the forefront of ADvantage’s strategic vision.

ADvantage Therapeutics Inc. is currently entering confirmatory Phase 2b clinical trials with its AD04 Alzheimer’s drug candidate, developed at its labs at the Vienna, Austria, BioCenter.

Commenting on her new role, Dr. Abraham stated, “Through ADvantage Therapeutics’ pioneering compound AD04, and our exploration of the Klotho protein's applications, we are at the forefront of redefining approaches to combat Alzheimer’s disease and the aging process. Having dedicated my entire career to these goals, I am delighted to join the talented team of scientists at ADvantage and contribute to addressing some of the most complex challenges that affect the human body and mind. I eagerly anticipate our collaborative journey ahead."

AD04™ is a novel disease modifying immunomodulator for mild Alzheimer’s Disease. The compound has been shown in a previous trial to significantly slow the decline in patients’ cognition and quality of life as well as slow the decline in hippocampal volume (as a biomarker). ADvantage Therapeutics, Inc. believes AD04™ stimulates and/or regulates the immune system to reduce Alzheimer’s pathology.

ADvantage Therapeutics is dedicated to advancing the science of neurodegenerative diseases and committed to developing innovative therapies that can make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients and their caregivers. For more information on ADvantage Therapeutics, Inc., and its pipeline please visit www.advantagetherapeutics.com.

Menachem Abraham, co-founder and CEO of Klogenix commented, “We are excited to see our research move to the next phase as part of a clinical stage company with excellent strategic fit. ADvantage with its talented scientists will be an excellent home for our projects.”

Carmela R. Abraham, Ph.D., has dedicated her entire career to unraveling the intricacies of aging and Alzheimer’s disease. She holds a B.Sc. in Biology from Tel Aviv University and a Ph.D. in Neuroscience from Harvard University. As a Professor Emerita of Biochemistry and Pharmacology & Experimental Therapeutics at Boston University School of Medicine, Dr. Abraham's research has been instrumental in identifying the neuroprotective, anti-oxidative, and anti-inflammatory properties of the Klotho protein, which experiences diminished levels with age. The groundbreaking work of her team has shown that elevating Klotho levels can enhance outcomes in mouse models of Alzheimer's disease, multiple sclerosis, and ALS. Dr. Abraham was the first Rappaport fellow at the Center for Neurologic Diseases at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and received prestigious awards, including the Zenith and Temple awards from the Alzheimer’s Association. Her research has received support from esteemed organizations such as the NIH, Alzheimer’s Association, Boston University’s Ignition Award, the Massachusetts Neuroscience Consortium Award, the Cure AD Fund, and Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation.

About Klogenix LLC. Klogenix is a Boston based pre-clinical stage biotech company targeting prevention and treatment of age-related diseases and extension of healthy lifespans. The company has been focused on the Klotho resilience and longevity gene since its inception. Klogenix pioneered development of several advanced modalities for upregulating endogenous Klotho as well as delivery of exogenous Klotho genetic material.

About Alzheimer’s Disease. About forty-four million people worldwide suffer from Alzheimer’s Disease; it is the sixth leading cause of death in industrialized countries. In 2019, the World Health Organization estimated the total worldwide cost of dementia at $1.3 trillion and expects this cost to rise to $2 trillion by 2030. Recent FDA approval of the first disease modifying drugs for Alzheimer’s is encouraging but much more is needed. Combination treatments with multiple targets will likely lead to more effective therapies. At this time Alzheimer’s Disease remains an unmet medical need. The socio-economic burden of Alzheimer’s Disease is enormous as it devastates the lives of patients and their families.

About ADvantage Therapeutics. ADvantage, headquartered in Miami, Florida, is developing therapies to treat neurodegenerative conditions with a central focus on Alzheimer’s disease. Its lead compound AD04™ is an injectable therapy in the process of entering a confirmatory Phase 2b clinical trial in Europe, to evaluate its safety and efficacy in mild Alzheimer’s Disease. ADvantage believes that AD04™ may function as an immunomodulator, stimulating and regulating the immune system to reduce Alzheimer’s pathology, rather than limiting therapy to the clearing of aggregated proteins. ADvantage, at its Vienna BioCenter based subsidiary, is exploring additional approaches to mitigating neurodegenerative diseases, which it believes will eventually have an overall impact on longevity.

Contact:

Menachem Abraham

CEO

Klogenix LLC

meabraham1@icloud.com

781 718 5102