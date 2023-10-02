Carahsoft Partners with Lucid Software to Bring FedRAMP® Authorized Visual Collaboration Software to the Public Sector

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, and RESTON, Va., Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucid Software, the leader in visual collaboration software, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced Carahsoft will serve as the distribution partner for Lucid GovSuite. The partnership makes the company’s industry-leading visual collaboration platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and contracts, including NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA), OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract, and The Quilt contracts.



“By using Lucid, Public Sector teams can drive efficiency, maintain project timelines and achieve stakeholder alignment with increased security to meet mission-critical objectives in an engaging, intuitive and collaborative way,” said Dave Grow, CEO of Lucid Software. “We’re thrilled to partner with Carahsoft to help facilitate digital transformation and improve collaboration across the Public Sector by providing secure solutions that allow Government agencies and contractors to see and build the future with confidence.”

Lucid GovSuite, built on AWS GovCloud infrastructure, introduces an additional layer of security and governance for highly regulated organizations. It holds FedRAMP® Authorization at the Moderate security impact level, offering a secure, cloud-based environment for visual collaboration with Lucidchart and Lucidspark. Along with the Lucid GovSuite, Lucidscale for Gov is also accessible on AWS GovCloud, enabling agencies to better understand their cloud environments. Public Sector teams can leverage Lucid GovSuite as they ideate, plan and execute mission-critical projects in a FedRAMP-compliant environment.

“We are pleased to partner with Lucid to provide the Public Sector with purpose-built, secure and compliant solutions that are now FedRAMP Authorized,” said Bethany Blackwell, Vice President of the Salesforce Business Unit at Carahsoft. “By continuing to work with Lucid and our reseller partners, we will empower our Public Sector customers to collaborate securely to drive efficiency, adhere to project timelines and achieve stakeholder alignment.”

Lucid Software is available through Carahsoft's Salesforce AppExchange Public Sector Guided Tour site, offering Government agencies a valuable resource to enhance their operations. This platform is part of the Salesforce AppExchange, the largest enterprise cloud marketplace hosting over 7,000 ISV applications and consulting organizations. It has been developed in collaboration with Salesforce ISV Partners to cater specifically to Public Sector customers, enabling Government Cloud Platform users to discover and explore specialized solutions at their own pace. Explore Lucid GovSuite capabilities here.

Lucid GovSuite is available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Lucid team at Carahsoft at (571) 662-3405 or LucidSoftware@carahsoft.com; or visit www.carahsoft.com/lucid-software.

Carahsoft offers FedRAMP cloud service offerings (CSOs) for three stages of compliance: FedRAMP Authorized, FedRAMP In Process and FedRAMP Ready. FedRAMP is a Government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. Learn more about Carahsoft’s FedRAMP solutions here.

Salesforce and Carahsoft have partnered to empower the Public Sector with Salesforce Customer 360 solutions to digitally transform service delivery to better meet the needs of customers and citizens. AppExchange is the leading enterprise cloud marketplace with ready-to-install apps, pre-built solutions and consultants. Apps allow customers to quickly extend the power of Salesforce and solve business challenges with just a few clicks. Carahsoft has partnered with numerous top apps and consultants, including members of Salesforce’s ISV Partner Program, to provide quality apps that power Public Sector organizations.

About Lucid Software

Lucid Software is the leader in visual collaboration, helping teams see and build the future from idea to reality. With its products—Lucidchart, Lucidspark and Lucidscale—teams can align around a shared vision, clarify complexity and collaborate visually, no matter where they're located. Top businesses use Lucid's products all around the world, including customers such as Google, GE and NBC Universal. Lucid's partners include industry leaders such as Google, Atlassian and Microsoft. Since the company's founding, it has received numerous awards for its products, business and workplace culture. Learn more about Lucid’s public sector solutions here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for FedRAMP, MultiCloud, Mobility, Cybersecurity, DevSecOps, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

