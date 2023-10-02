New York, USA, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epstein-Barr Virus Market Likely to Exhibit Substantial Growth by 2032, Examines DelveInsight | Key Players in the Market - Viracta, Atara, AlloVir, ModernaTX, Immunitas, Schrödinger, VelosBio, Takeda, Gilead, Merck

The dynamics of the Epstein–Barr virus (EBV) market are anticipated to change during the forecast period (2023–2032) owing to the launch of novel therapies in clinical development and the development of basic research, clinical medicine, and new ideas related to the pathogenesis and clinical aspects of EBV-associated diseases.

DelveInsight’s Epstein-Barr Virus Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, Epstein-Barr virus emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted Epstein-Barr virus market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Epstein-Barr Virus Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the Epstein-Barr virus market size was found to be USD 1.6 billion in 2021 in the 7MM and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

in 2021 in the 7MM and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032. As per DelveInsight estimates, in 2021, the total diagnosed incident cases of EBV-IM was more than 1 million in the 7MM. The highest number of cases was seen in the US, i.e., about 416K . EU4 and the UK accounted for more than 557K cases.

Leading Epstein-Barr virus companies such as Viracta Therapeutics, Atara Biotherapeutics, AlloVir, ModernaTX, Inc., Immunitas Therapeutics, Schrödinger, Inc., VelosBio Inc., Takeda, VelosBio Inc., Gilead Sciences, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Acerta Pharma BV, medac GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others are developing novel Epstein-Barr virus drugs that can be available in the Epstein-Barr virus market in the coming years.

Some of the key therapies for Epstein-Barr virus treatment include Nanatinostat (VRx-3996) in Combination With valganciclovir, EBVALLO (tabelecleucel), Posoleucel (viralym-M; ALVR-105), mRNA-1189, IMT-009, SGR-1505, Zilovertamab vedotin, 19(T2)28z1xx CAR T cells, and others.

In December 2022, Atara Biotherapeutics announced updated interim analysis and safety results from its Phase III multicenter ALLELE study investigating tabelecleucel (tab-cel) to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) EBV+ PTLD following SOT or HCT.

In December 2022, AlloVir announced positive final results in phase II posoleucel multi-virus prevention study in an oral presentation at the 64th ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition.

In October 2022, the CHMP adopted a positive opinion, recommending granting marketing authorization under exceptional circumstances for the medicinal product EBVALLO, intended to treat EBV+ PTLD.

In September 2022, Viracta Therapeutics announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted an Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to nanatinostat and valganciclovir (nana-val), to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL).

Epstein-Barr Virus Overview

Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), a prevalent virus, typically remains inactive in the majority of individuals. It is responsible for causing infectious mononucleosis and has been linked to various cancers, including Burkitt lymphoma, immunoblastic lymphoma, nasopharyngeal cancer, and gastric cancer. EBV can be transmitted through multiple routes, such as deep kissing or sharing food. After the initial infection, elevated levels of viral DNA can be detected in saliva. Additionally, children may become infected by consuming food already chewed by an individual with EBV. Transmission has also been reported through stem cell transplantation, organ transplants, and blood transfusions.

The clinical manifestation of EBV infection often shares similarities with other acute viral syndromes triggered by different viruses, including Cytomegalovirus (CMV) and hepatitis viruses. Consequently, similar symptoms can be observed. Diagnostic approaches for EBV vary depending on the patient’s immune status. The significance and urgency of therapeutic measures differ between immunocompromised and immunocompetent individuals, leading to the utilization of a diverse array of tests for EBV diagnosis.





Epstein-Barr Virus Epidemiology Segmentation

The EBV epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current EBV patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The EBV market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Incident Cases of EBV-IM

Total Incident Cases of EBV+ Cancers and PTLD

Incident Cases of EBV+ Cancers

Incident Cases of EBV+ PTLD

Epstein-Barr Virus Treatment Market

Symptomatic treatment is the primary approach for managing EBV, with medications aimed at alleviating fever and pain. Although certain studies have explored the use of antiviral drugs for EBV, they have demonstrated a reduction in viral shedding in the oral cavity without a significant improvement in overall symptoms. In cases of airway compromise or autoimmune complications arising from EBV infection, corticosteroids may offer some benefits to patients.

Researchers have examined both intravenous (IV) and oral forms of acyclovir as potential treatments for infectious mononucleosis. Valacyclovir, which is a prodrug of acyclovir, offers an oral bioavailability of at least 50%, in contrast to the 10–20% bioavailability of the parent compound. Additionally, ganciclovir has demonstrated in vitro activity against Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), and either ganciclovir or its oral prodrug, valganciclovir, has been employed to prevent post-transplant EBV-related diseases.

The prophylactic use of Rituximab-induced B-cell depletion post-HSCT proves effective in managing EBV-DNAemia. This treatment targets CD20+ B cells, which experience increased proliferation in the presence of the virus, leading to the removal of the EBV reservoir. For patients at risk of rapid disease progression and clinical deterioration, it is imperative to initiate treatment promptly. In accordance with the ECIL-6 guidelines, the first-line approach for EBV-positive PTLD is rituximab monotherapy, with a standard weekly dose of 375 mg/m2.

Key Epstein-Barr Virus Therapies and Companies

Nanatinostat (VRx-3996) in Combination With valganciclovir: Viracta Therapeutics

EBVALLO (tabelecleucel): Atara Biotherapeutics

Posoleucel (viralym-M; ALVR-105): AlloVir

mRNA-1189: ModernaTX, Inc.

IMT-009: Immunitas Therapeutics

SGR-1505: Schrödinger, Inc.

Zilovertamab vedotin: VelosBio Inc.

19(T2)28z1xx CAR T cells: Takeda

Epstein-Barr Virus Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the Epstein-Barr virus market are expected to change in the coming years. Advancements in fundamental research, clinical medicine, and innovative concepts concerning the development and clinical features of diseases associated with EBV have come to light. International collaboration among registries is enhancing the effectiveness and caliber of treatments for EBV-linked tumors. The use of EBV-specific cytotoxic T-cell infusions has demonstrated efficacy in EBV-related post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder (EBV-PTLD), and the expansion of such adoptive immunotherapies to address other EBV-related malignancies is an actively pursued avenue of research. Moreover, the growing prevalence and improved diagnostic capabilities of these conditions are expected to generate substantial revenue in the future.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of Epstein-Barr Virus, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the Epstein-Barr Virus market during the forecast period. In addition, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the Epstein-Barr Virus market in the 7MM.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the Epstein-Barr virus market. The underlying mechanisms behind the virologic and immunologic events during the extended incubation period remain uncertain. Identifying EBV+ cells can be challenging, and their detailed phenotype assessment using conventional immunohistochemistry methods can prove elusive. Scarce data on the economic and societal impact of infectious mononucleosis hinders the evaluation of the cost-effectiveness of a preventive vaccine. EBV-induced diseases can lead to severe illness and even fatalities.

Furthermore, the Epstein-Barr virus market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the Epstein-Barr virus market growth.

Epstein-Barr Virus Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Epstein-Barr Virus Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Epstein-Barr Virus Market Size in 2021 USD 1.6 Billion Key Epstein-Barr Virus Companies Viracta Therapeutics, Atara Biotherapeutics, AlloVir, ModernaTX, Inc., Immunitas Therapeutics, Schrödinger, Inc., VelosBio Inc., Takeda, VelosBio Inc., Gilead Sciences, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Acerta Pharma BV, medac GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others Key Epstein-Barr Virus Therapies Nanatinostat (VRx-3996) in Combination With valganciclovir, EBVALLO (tabelecleucel), Posoleucel (viralym-M; ALVR-105), mRNA-1189, IMT-009, SGR-1505, Zilovertamab vedotin, 19(T2)28z1xx CAR T cells, and others

Scope of the Epstein-Barr Virus Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Epstein-Barr Virus current marketed and emerging therapies

Epstein-Barr Virus current marketed and emerging therapies Epstein-Barr Virus Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Epstein-Barr Virus Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Epstein-Barr Virus Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Epstein-Barr Virus Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Epstein-Barr Virus Market Key Insights 2. Epstein-Barr Virus Market Report Introduction 3. Epstein-Barr Virus Market Overview at a Glance 4. Epstein-Barr Virus Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Epstein-Barr Virus Treatment and Management 7. Epstein-Barr Virus Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Epstein-Barr Virus Marketed Drugs 10. Epstein-Barr Virus Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Epstein-Barr Virus Market Analysis 12. Epstein-Barr Virus Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

