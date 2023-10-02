Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of $10 Million Initial Public Offering of Class A Ordinary Shares for its Client VS Media Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: VSME)

New York, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Securities, LLC (“Univest”), a member of FINRA and SIPC, and a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer firm based in New York, today announced the closing of an initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 2,000,000 Class A ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$5.00 per Class A ordinary share for its client VS Media Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: VSME) (the “Company” or “VS Media”), a Hong Kong-based company which manages a global network of digital creators (“Creators”) who create and publish content to social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. The Class A ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on September 28, 2023 under the ticker symbol “VSME.”



The Company received aggregate gross proceeds of US$10.00 million from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used for: (i) expanding business scale and territory expansion for North America and Southeast Asia; (ii) building its Creators Incubation Program to further recruit and develop talented Creators; (iii) repaying its sharegolder and bank loan; (iv) building its Data Analytic Platform; (v) reserving for general working capital; and (vi) expanding manpower and talent pool.

The Offering was conducted on a firm commitment basis. Univest Securities, LLC acted as the sole book-running manager for the Offering. Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP acted as U.S. counsel to the Company, and Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP acted as U.S. counsel to Univest in connection with the Offering.

A registration statement on Form F-1, as amended (File No. 333-273914), relating to the Offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) by the Company and declared effective by the SEC on September 26, 2023. The Offering was made only by means of a prospectus, forming a part of the registration statement. Copies of the prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained from Univest, Attn: 75 Rockefeller Plaza, Suite 18C, New York, NY 10019, by email at info@univest.us, or by calling +1 (212) 343-8888. In addition, copies of the prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained via the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company’s securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any of the Company’s securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Univest Securities, LLC

Registered with FINRA since 1994, Univest Securities, LLC provides a wide variety of financial services to its institutional and retail clients globally including brokerage and execution services, sales and trading, market making, investment banking and advisory, wealth management. It strives to provide clients with value-add service and focuses on building long-term relationship with its clients. For more information, please visit: www.univest.us.

About VS Media Holdings Limited

VS Media Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based company which manages a global network of digital creators (“Creators”) who create and publish content to social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. Their Creators include influencers, KOLs—Key Opinion Leaders, bloggers, and other content creators who cultivate fanbases on social media platforms. The Company empowers and supports Creators by (i) providing them with production facilities, training, and funding to produce quality content; (ii) helping them expand their social media influence and fanbase by assisting with marketing, public relations and audience analytics; and (iii) most importantly, enabling them to monetize their influence by working effectively with brands, platforms, and fans. It also bridges the divide between brands and Creators through helping brands reach their target audience effectively by (i) advising on content strategy and budget and recommending specific Creators; (ii) communicating with and managing selected Creators; (iii) producing engaging and relevant content with Creators to promote key messages for brands; (iv) publishing branded content on Creators’ social media channels; (v) amplifying the reach of Creators’ and brands’ content through precise media planning and buying on social media platforms; (vi) providing optimization and retainer services through data analysis and reporting. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://www.vs-media.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Univest Securities LLC and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

