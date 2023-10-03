Midland, in Partnership With Brunswick, Announces the Discovery of New Spodumene-Bearing Pegmatites on Elrond

MONTREAL, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD), in partnership with Brunswick Exploration Inc. (“Brunswick”), is pleased to announce that new spodumene-bearing pegmatites have been identified on the Elrond project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region. Field crews began working on Elrond in September following the complete lift of access restrictions for the James Bay region.



The Elrond project is currently wholly owned by Midland but is subject to an option agreement signed with Brunswick in November 2022 (see press release by Midland dated November 10, 2022).

Arwen zone: New spodumene-bearing pegmatite discovered on Elrond

This spodumene-bearing pegmatite outcrop discovered on Elrond. Named the Arwen showing, it is exposed over an area of approximately 250 metres by 100 metres and is shallowly dipping to the north. This spodumene-bearing pegmatite remains open in all directions.

The Arwen showing exhibits strong mineralization, with spodumene crystals observed throughout the entire outcrop, including a higher-grade zone measuring approximately 75 metres by 15 metres and containing up to 30% spodumene. The spodumene crystals are well formed and reach up to 30 centimetres in length.

This new discovery lies within a larger area where other differentiated barren pegmatites are found. Laboratory assay results are pending. Brunswick is planning to drill-test these new showings in 2024.

Midland also has 100% interest in the Elrond Extension property (totalling 61 claims) located west of the Elrond project.

Cautionary statement

Grab samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of mineralized zones.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold and critical metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as Brunswick, Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., BHP Canada Inc., Barrick Gold Corp., Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd, Probe Gold Inc., Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Osisko Development Corp., SOQUEM Inc., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund, Cosmos Exploration Limited and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up Midland’s portfolio and generate shareholder value.

This press release was prepared by Mario Masson, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Midland and Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, who also approved data on the Elrond project reported in this press release.

