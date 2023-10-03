Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council Welcomes Enrique Colbert, Mike DiTullio, Susan Hunt Stevens, and Gayatri Shenai to its Board of Trustees

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council (MTLC) is pleased to welcome four new Trustees to its Board: Enrique Colbert, General Counsel of Wayfair; Mike DiTullio, President & COO of PTC; Susan Hunt Stevens, Founder and President of WeSpire, a Bonterra solution; and Gayatri Shenai, Senior Partner at McKinsey.



“In this unprecedented time, tech companies are facing ever-changing workplace dynamics, global supply chain issues, and an acceleration of innovation that will alter how we work and live. These are compounded by continuing changes in tech-related policies occurring at the federal and state level,” said, Sara Fraim, CEO of MTLC. “It’s in times like these that MTLC members rely on our resources to help tech executives make better, faster, and less risky decisions. MTLC’s Board of Trustees represents the Massachusetts ecosystem, and we are beyond thrilled to welcome these four outstanding individuals. Their expertise is invaluable and will help keep MTLC on the forefront of leadership.”

“Massachusetts is an incredible place to start and grow a company, especially because of the pivotal role that MTLC plays in catalyzing, connecting, and growing our network of leaders. I’m honored to be joining the board at such a critical time for technology, leadership and impact,” said Susan Hunt Stevens.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, the need for real human connections and the exchange of innovative ideas has never been more pronounced.” stated Enrique Colbert. “Serving on the Board of MTLC will allow me to have a direct impact on renewing the vibrancy of our tech community.”

“I am excited to join MTLC, the largest tech community in Massachusetts and collaborate with fellow board members and stakeholders to shape the future of tech in our region, foster economic growth, and together, inspire and lead the way towards a brighter and more technologically advanced future, not just for the state but the broader Northeast,” said Gayatri Shenai.

“I’m honored to join the MTLC Board of Trustees at this important time for the Massachusetts technology community and the industry more broadly,” said Mike DiTullio. “I look forward to discussing and promoting initiatives that will help MTLC guide, inform, and support the Massachusetts technology ecosystem.”

The MTLC Board of Trustees includes:

Mohamad Ali, Former CEO, IDG

Lynda Applegate, Baker Foundation Professor, Harvard Business School

Zoë Barry, Founder & CEO, Zingeroo

Tye Brady, Chief Technologist, Amazon Robotics

Dan Bricklin, President Software, Garden

Carla Brodley, Dean of Inclusive Computing & ED, Center for Inclusive Computing, Northeastern University

Enrique Colbert, General Counsel, Wayfair

Chris Comparato, Chairman & CEO, Toast

Jim Daniell, Founder & CEO, Revol LLC

Craig Dillon, Worldwide Lead Microsoft Technology Centers, Microsoft

Mike DiTullio, President & COO, PTC

Brittany Greenfield, Founder & CEO, Wabbisoft

Yogesh Gupta, President & CEO, Progress

Susan Hunt Stevens, Founder & CEO, WeSpire

Sam King, CEO, Veracode

Mike Kinkead, Revol LLC

Donna Levin, CEO Arthur M. Blank School for Entrepreneurial Leadership, Babson

Jack Little, President & CEO, Mathworks

Matthew Littlewood, Partner, PWC

Suzanne Livingston, Vice President, Sustainability Software, Engineering and Support, IBM

Mark Lorion, CEO, Tempo

Allison MacLeod, CMO, Flywire

Steve O'Leary, President, Fairwater Consulting

Nathan Pham, State Government Affairs, Verizon

Pam Reeve, Chair, The Womens' Edge

Gayatri Shenai, Partner, McKinsey

Debbie Theobald, Co-Founder, Vecna Technologies

Tracey Weber, SVP, Digital Products, UX and Operations, CVS Health

Anthony Williams, EVP and CHRO, Akamai

Tracey Zhen, Former President, ZipCar

About the Mass Technology Leadership Council, Inc.

The Mass Tech Leadership Council is the region’s leading tech association, dedicated to convening leaders with diverse perspectives to solve pressing global challenges and boost economic growth in Massachusetts. Through its programs and initiatives, the organization cultivates essential relationships among executives and helps to inspire the next generation of leaders. With hundreds of members and partners, the Mass Tech Leadership Council creates a dynamic environment where ideas and inclusivity converge to drive transformative changes. To learn more, please visit masstlc.org.

