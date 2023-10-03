Radar Detectors Market worth $290.06 Million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radar detectors improve safety by warning drivers of other vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists in their blind spots. This can be especially helpful for electric vehicles, which often have larger blind spots due to their sloping rooflines. Also, radar detectors can be used to help electric vehicles reach their destination on a single charge. For example, radar detectors can warn drivers of upcoming hills so they can adjust their speed accordingly and conserve energy. The market in North America is expected to grow owing to factors such as the presence of several competitors, rise in product approvals, growth of the automotive industry, an increase in the number of industrial procedures, and a well-established industrial infrastructure.

Radar Detectors Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $207.75 million in 2022 and is poised to reach $290.06 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2030 according to a new report published by The Insight Partners.

An increasing number of speed traps, the growing popularity of GPS-enabled radar detectors, and the increasing demand for radar detectors to avoid speeding tickets are the major factors that propel the global radar detector market.





Global Radar Detectors Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 207.75 Million in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 290.06 Million by 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Segments Covered Type, and Radar Type Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America. Country Scope Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States Report Coverage Revenue forecast, Company Analysis, Industry landscape, Growth factors, and Trends





Potential Applications in Electric Vehicles to Provide Lucrative Opportunities for Radar Detectors Market Growth During Forecast Period:

Some of the renowned brands in automotive are integrating radar detectors in their vehicles. For example, the Tesla Model S has a custom K40 radar and laser system installed by iNNovative Concepts of Wilbraham, MA. Also, the Mercedes Benz EQS 580 has a K40 radar and a laser system installed by Neal's Custom Installation to protect the driver and the vehicle. To reduce pollution and fuel consumption, the adoption of electronic modes of transportation is increasing. According to the International Energy Agency, sixteen countries are currently participating in the Electric Vehicles Initiative (EVI): Chile, China, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, India, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Japan, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, the UK and the US. Thus, the increasing sale of electric vehicles is expected to create an opportunity for the radar detectors market.





Radar Detectors Market: Industry Overview

The radar detectors market is segmented into type, radar type, and geography. Based on type, the radar detectors market is segmented into corded and remote mounted. Based on radar type, the radar detectors market is segmented into dash camera-based and without dash cam. By geography, the radar detectors market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

In 2022, North America led the global radar detectors market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The North America radar detector market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US holds the largest share of the North American radar detector market. The regional market is also predicted to expand to prevent license suspension and penalties due to overspeeding. In North America law enforcement agencies use three radar frequencies. The K band runs between 24.05 and 24.25 GHz, the X band between 10.5 and 10.55 GHz, and the Ka band between 33.4 and 36 GHz. Long-range radar sensors will soon become more common in North America owing to a big customer base seeking autonomy. The US, in particular, is a hub of autonomous vehicle development and deployment by Google and Tesla. In 2022, the US accounted for the sale of 536,069 units of vehicles; Canada came in second position after the US. Various future developments related to radar detectors are also lined up in the region. Leading players such as Cedar Electronics, Whistler Group, and Uniden America Corporation are driving the regional market expansion by enhancing radar-related technology in North America.





Radar Detectors Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Cedar Electronics; Uniden Holdings Corporation; Whistler Group; Valentine Research, Inc.; Radenso; Attowave Co., Ltd; GENEVO s.r.o.; Willtronics; K40 Electronics, LLC; Adaptiv Technologies; and Rocky Mountain Radar are among the leading market players profiled in the radar detectors market report. Several other essential market players were analyzed for a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. The report provides detailed market insights, which help the key players strategize their market growth.





Radar Detectors Market - Key Industry Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Radar Detector to Avoid Speeding Tickets

Growing Popularity of GPS-Enabled Radar Detectors

Increasing Number of Speed Traps





Restraints:

Stringent Government Regulations and Legal Issues

False Alert or Signal Interference





Opportunities:

Potential Applications in Electric Vehicles





Future Trends:

Increasing Integration of Dash Cameras





Recent Developments:

In 2023, The Redline Ci 360c, the ESCORT brand's most sophisticated custom-installed radar and laser system to date, was unveiled by ESCORT. The Redline Ci 360c is made to offer the best level of protection against radar and laser signals with prompt and intelligent alerts, as well as enabling unique installation choices for a luxurious and covert appearance. The Redline Ci 360c is outfitted with a front and rear radar receiver, five brand-new laser shifters, and sophisticated false alert filtering software. The specially installed detection solution offers enhanced driving awareness and a noticeably quieter ride due to its famed 360° detection, total laser protection, and 100% stealth capabilities.

In 2023, The MAX 360 MKII, a second-generation model that replaces the original MAX 360, was unveiled by ESCORT. The new 360 MKII detector, a member of the expanding ESCORT MAX family of radar detectors and driver alert systems, is designed to balance high-end features and price. Its functionality includes the company's next-generation internal platform and more powerful components, giving it a 50-meter detection range and faster performance with a Blackfin® DSP chip.





