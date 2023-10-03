Big Bad Breakfast Announces Opening of Second Arkansas Location on October 17, 2023

OXFORD, Miss., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Bad Breakfast (“BBB”), the acclaimed from-scratch breakfast restaurant, announced today that it will be opening its newest restaurant in Little Rock, AR on October 17, 2023. Located at, 306 Main Street, Little Rock, AR 72201, this location will be the 19th in the restaurant's growing portfolio, and the second in the greater Little Rock area. Created by award-winning southern chef, author and restaurateur, John Currence, BBB specializes in serving the most important meal of the day, with food full of inspiration and energy.



“We could not be more excited to open our second Big Bad Breakfast location in the Little Rock area,” said Chef John Currence, Founder of BBB. “The community here has welcomed us in our first location in West Little Rock and folks have certainly made us feel like a staple in the Little Rock community since, so we cannot wait to open our doors downtown. One of the greatest things about opening the first store has been really seeing Little Rock up close for the first time and beginning to discover what I had always felt; that it is a true gem, full of interesting, genuine, and super-creative folks with a real vision for the future and who care about one another deeply. I could not be more inspired by the city’s dedication to outdoor art and beautification. In the quietest of hours, the soul of this city just explodes when you walk the streets. I love downtown Little Rock!”

After dining at BBB, customers will never look at a breakfast plate the same again. Make sure to check out and enjoy the popular menu items including BBB’s house-cured Tabasco Brown Sugar Bacon, crispy southern fried chicken, local Grits, and delicious brunch cocktails.

Big Bad Breakfast - Little Rock

306 Main Street, Little Rock AR 72201

About Big Bad Breakfast:

Founded by award-winning chef and author John Currence, Big Bad Breakfast (BBB) is a southern-inspired breakfast concept fueled by childhood memories and the soul of southern cuisine while building partnerships with local artisans and producers to help enhance the existing BBB menu items with local products and ingredients. Located at 306 Main Street, Little Rock, AR 72201, the restaurant has 19 locations throughout Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The Big Bad Breakfast Little Rock location serves both breakfast and lunch, incorporating local and regional ingredients to craft chef Currence’s signature menu items. The restaurant is open for breakfast and lunch from 7:00 AM to 2:30 PM, Monday through Sunday. For more information, visit BigBadBreakfast.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

