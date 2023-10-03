Carahsoft Named Snowflake Americas Public Sector System Integrator Partner of the Year for 2023

RESTON, Va., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named Americas Public Sector System Integrator Partner of the Year by Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. The award, which was announced at Snowflake’s annual partner event, Snowflake Summit 2023, recognized Carahsoft for dedicated sales support, marketing and contracts expertise.



“We are delighted to be named the Americas Public Sector System Integrator Partner of the Year by Snowflake,” said Steve Jacyna, Director who leads the Snowflake team at Carahsoft. “Thanks to our dedicated sales and marketing team and reseller partnerships, we are able to support Snowflake through overall channel partner enablement, expedited technology acquisition for our customers and numerous promotional outlets to increase awareness within the Government market for Snowflake’s Government and Education Data Cloud. We look forward to continuing our work with Snowflake and providing our customers with even greater value.”

As partners since 2019, Carahsoft serves as Snowflake’s Master Government Aggregator® to the U.S. Government market. In 2022, Carahsoft offered proactive sales support, contracts expertise, marketing prowess and market research insight expanding the reach of Snowflake’s technology in the Public Sector. This included hosting and promoting Snowflake through several webinars, tradeshows and live events such as the Washington Technology Power Breakfast to provide educational content and networking opportunities with Government agencies.

"It gives me great pleasure and pride to let the Snowflake world know what an incredible partner Carahsoft has been from day one,” said Jeff Frazier, Global Head of Public Sector at Snowflake. “Carahsoft’s large and diverse reseller network delivers deep value to the Snowflake ecosystem and we are eager to continue building on our partnership to further empower our joint customers.”

Carahsoft’s MultiCloud solutions portfolio is comprised of a premiere network of cloud solutions from Carahsoft’s reseller partners and subcontractors. Carahsoft offers leading MultiCloud solutions to help agencies achieve mission success and improve infrastructure. Learn more about Carahsoft’s MultiCloud solutions here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for MultiCloud, Cybersecurity, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com