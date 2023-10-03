TiiCKER and B2i Digital Partner to Give Public Company CEOs Unprecedented Access to Retail Investors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TiiCKER, the creator of verified shareholder perks and engagement, today announced an exclusive partnership with B2i Digital, a digital marketing powerhouse specializing in direct communication with retail investors. The deal will provide innovative solutions to public companies seeking to increase engagement with their retail investor communities by verifying and rewarding retail shareholders with exclusive perks and rewards, unlocking direct connection between public companies and their investors.



TiiCKER and B2i will offer a comprehensive suite of services designed to verify, educate and reward retail investors, empowering them to make informed investment decisions and claim perks for being loyal owners. Investors can expect perks such as exclusive merchandise and discounts from their favorite brands, and public companies will be able to market to and measurably connect with current and new retail investors.

“By harnessing the combined strengths of TiiCKER and B2i Digital, we're set to revolutionize the way public companies engage with their retail investors. Our complementary efforts will deliver a suite of services crafted to verify, captivate, educate and reward valued retail investors – and it’s all measurable,” said Jeff Lambert, founder and CEO at TiiCKER. “We are always looking for ways to enhance the TiiCKER client and consumer user experience, and we’ve created a powerhouse between our firms that will focus on meaningfully engaging retail shareholders for growing public companies.”

The partnership will enable public companies partnered with B2i Digital to connect directly with their retail shareholders through perks hosted on TiiCKER’s platform, while also leveraging B2i’s own digital marketing expertise to promote public companies’ engagement initiatives on TiiCKER.

“The modern CEO understands the importance of having detailed data on their shareholders for a successful investor engagement program. That's why we've partnered with TiiCKER to provide CEOs and their IR teams with valuable insights into their key stakeholders who contribute to their future success in the capital markets,” said David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital, Inc. “The marketing funnel consists of Awareness, Engagement, and Conversion. However, investor-centric marketing has been missing the crucial conversion stage at the bottom of the funnel. With TiiCKER’s measurability and marketing, we can now offer our featured companies detailed metrics on who actually owns their stock, including verified contact information and the quantity of ownership. This is truly the holy grail of investor marketing.”

About B2i Digital, Inc.

B2i Digital leverages the latest digital marketing technologies to tell a company's story to retail investors, institutional investors, and research analysts. B2i Digital creates robust profiles for companies on its platform, www.b2idigital.com, and launches targeted digital marketing campaigns to bring the most relevant investors to each company based on its sector, stage in its capital markets evolution, and overall company story. The company was founded in 2021 by David Shapiro, previously the Chief Marketing Officer for Maxim Group LLC and its investor awareness platform, M-Vest.com.

About TiiCKER



Launched in 2020, fintech TiiCKER invented verified stock perks and direct-to-shareholder marketing through its web-based and mobile app software platforms, providing consumers and investors with a revolutionary way to engage with the brands they love. For America's more than 130 million retail investors and fans of publicly traded brands, TiiCKER provides unique access to shareholder perks, commission-free trading, custom articles and content, and TiiCKER Perks from its marketing partners. For its brands and public company partners, TiiCKER creates and markets measurable shareholder loyalty programs to help companies engage and reward their consumers and verified owners to maximize Shareholder Lifetime Value™. As a result of its innovation and leadership in direct-to-shareholder marketing, TiiCKER was named Top MarTech Startup in 2023 by MarTech Outlook.

