Global Human Nutrition Alternative Protein Ingredients Market Analysis Report 2023: B2B Market Dynamics of Plant Protein, Microbial Protein, and Insect Protein Ingredients

This research report covers the B2B market dynamics of plant protein, microbial protein, and insect protein ingredients for human nutrition applications.
North America held the largest share in both volume and value in 2022. The United States is the largest market in the region, driving the bulk of the demand for alternative protein ingredients. Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa will witness the highest growth over the forecast period as the population of vegans and flexitarians in these regions grows.
A growing population of vegan, vegetarian, and flexitarian populations will be the key growth drivers, while health and sustainability are the key themes driving consumer choices globally. As consumers' demand for clean-label products expands, the demand for alternative ingredients that can offer the right texture, flavor, and color profile will witness higher traction.
Plant protein ingredients such as soy, wheat, and peas collectively held the largest share of the total alternative protein ingredients market in 2022, driven by plant-based food and beverage categories, including meat and seafood alternatives, dairy alternatives, and functional snack and beverage products.
Novel plant sources such as chickpeas, mung beans, and fava beans are expected to gain higher traction over the forecast period. Across microbial protein ingredients, both filamentous fungi, like mycoprotein and yeast-derived protein ingredients, are expected to witness strong growth given their functional properties.
Application-wise, whilst meat and dairy analogs witnessed a slowdown in demand across some countries between 2021 and 2023, the category will recover, and more niche product categories will drive growth. Formulators need to cater to changing consumer requirements and deliver on the taste, texture, and nutritional profile to drive adoption.
The report also covers investment, regulatory, and new product development landscape for other protein ingredients derived from precision fermentation and cell-cultured technologies.
Growth Opportunity Focus
- Growth Opportunity 1: Protein Diversification
- Growth Opportunity 2: Application Diversification
- Growth Opportunity 3: Hybrid Products
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Alternative Protein Ingredients Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation by Type
- Plant-based Protein Segmentation
- Microbial-based Protein Segmentation
- Insect-based Protein Segmentation
- Alternative Protein Ingredients Market - Definitions
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraints Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions - Alternative Protein Ingredients Market
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Type
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Type
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis by Region
- Pricing Trends
3 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Plant Protein Ingredients
- Growth Metrics
- Overview
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Type
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Type
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast for the Other F&B Category
- Forecast Discussion by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis by Region
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Landscape
- Market Activities of Major Manufacturers - Expansions, Mergers and Acquisitions (M&As), and Partnerships (2022-2023)
- Ingredient Launches by Major Manufacturers (2022-2023)
- Spotlight on Plant-based Dairy, Meat, and Egg Products - 2022
4 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Microbial Protein
- Growth Metrics
- Introduction - Microbial Proteins
- Environmental Impact - Microbial Proteins
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Type
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Type
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Application
- Forecast Analysis by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Forecast Discussion by Region
- Competitive Environment - Microbial Protein Ingredients
- Competitive Landscape - Microalgae Proteins
- Competitive Landscape - Yeast Proteins
- Competitive Landscape - Filamentous Fungi
- Market Activities of Major Manufacturers - Expansions, M&As, and Partnerships
5 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Insect Protein
- Growth Metrics
- Overview
- Environmental Impact and Protein Content
- Regulatory Landscape
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Application
- Forecast Analysis by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Forecast Discussion by Region
- Competitive Environment - Insect Protein Ingredients
- Competitive Landscape
- Market Activities of Major Manufacturers - Expansions, M&As, Partnerships
6 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Other Protein
- Overview - Precision Fermentation-derived Proteins
- Precision and Biomass Fermentation - Investment Landscape
- Competitive Landscape - Precision Fermentation
- Market Activities of Major Players - Expansions, Approvals, Partnerships (2022-2023)
- Spotlight on Products Based on Precision Fermentation-derived Protein Products
- Overview - Cell-cultured Proteins
- Opportunity Forecast - Cell-cultured Proteins
- Competitive Landscape - Cell-cultured Proteins
- Key Market Activities - Cell-cultured Proteins (2022-2023)
