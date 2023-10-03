Aggreko Unveils Greener Power Packages to Provide Customers with Advanced, Efficient Off- and On-Grid Power

HOUSTON, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aggreko , the world’s leading provider of mobile modular power, temperature control and energy solutions, today announced Greener Power Packages, a new way for customers to interact with Aggreko’s Greener Upgrades initiative in a simple, yet flexible and results-driven way. Greener Power Packages bundle together the company's latest best-in-class temporary power technologies and expert services to deliver tailor-made solutions for customers looking to increase operational efficiency and performance while meeting clean energy goals. With these packages, it’s now easier than ever to satisfy off-grid or grid power needs using low-emissions Tier 4 generators, battery storage, alternative fuels, and/or electrical distribution systems.



As the Greener Upgrades initiative expands and evolves with Aggreko's newest technologies, the Greener Power Packages solidifies the company as a one-stop solution for innovative and reliable temporary power. The new Greener Power Packages bring together several of Aggreko’s latest technologies in three collections. For off-grid power needs, the “Great” option includes Tier 4 Final diesel generators, “Greater” pairs these with Aggreko’s battery energy storage systems (BESS), and “Greatest” combines the generators, battery storage, and alternative fuel options such as Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO). For grid power needs, the “Greatest” package involves an electrical distribution system designed and delivered based on specific load requirements.

Following the purchase of a fleet of Tier 4 Final generators last year, Aggreko’s Greener Power Packages include a range of low-emissions and low-noise solutions, with generators ranging from 25 kW to 1200 kW. Compared to traditional generators, these systems comply with the most stringent EPA requirements for diesel engines, achieving a 98% reduction in the volume of particulates and a 96% reduction in NOx emissions.

The Greener Power Packages can be expanded and combined with battery energy storage systems and alternative fuels to enhance efficiency, cost savings, emissions reduction, and reliability. Customers can easily integrate Aggreko’s plug-and-play batteries with an existing power system, providing maximum flexibility and control over how much power is generated and used. With this combination, customers can achieve enhanced efficiencies, cost savings and uptime for any number of commercial and industrial applications.

As a part of the company’s commitment to delivering expert cleaner energy solutions and unlocking new levels of value for customers, the Greener Power Packages incorporate services such as load on demand, remote monitoring and fuel management services that enhance emissions reduction, reliability, fuel cost savings, operational efficiency, and fuel optimization. Aggreko’s load-on-demand approach to designing solutions replaces a large, constantly operating generator with a group of smaller generators that can power up or down according to demand, leading to more cost savings, maximized efficiencies, and reduced emissions, while allowing for organic redundancy.

Customers will also be assured they’re benefiting from a hands-on approach from a world leader in temporary power solutions. The Greener Power Packages offer Remote Monitoring Services (ARM), transmitting real-time data directly from the equipment – allowing Aggreko to anticipate, diagnose, and solve problems faster and with greater accuracy. Should an issue arise, Aggreko’s 24/7 Remote Operations Center immediately notifies customers of any critical performance alarms, with the team of skilled technical specialists ready to diagnose, respond, and remotely fix issues to ensure ultimate dependability and uptime. Additionally, with Aggreko’s unique all-inclusive fuel and Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) management service, customers do not need to worry about the burden of planning fuel deliveries, significantly reducing the risk of downtime caused by fuel contamination and outage.

“The launch of our Greener Power Packages reflects our commitment to innovation by providing our customers with more efficient, cost-effective, and low-emissions power,” said Stephen Saal, Vice President of Sales & Marketing of Aggreko North America. “We look forward to continuing to serve as an attentive partner for our customers, and to providing tailor-made solutions with the latest technologies to help drive optimal results and meet their clean energy goals.”

To learn more about the Greener Power Packages and Greener Upgrades initiative, visit the link here.

About Aggreko

Aggreko is a world-leading provider of mobile modular power, temperature control and energy services. Operating in a rapidly changing energy market, our priority is to support our customers through the energy transition by providing cost-effective and flexible answers to the simple or complex challenges our customers face. Founded in Scotland in 1962, Aggreko has grown from a small local business to a global energy pioneer, employing more than 6,000 people. Aggreko creates bespoke solutions to provide all electricity, heating and cooling needs using the latest fuels and storage solutions. This is powered by our trademark passion, unrivaled international experience, and local knowledge. We recognize our position as partners in the energy transition and are constantly evolving our products to provide better solutions no matter the sector.

For more information, please visit our local website at: www.aggreko.com .

Media Contact:

Justin Williams

Trevi Communications for Aggreko

justin@trevicomm.com

+1 (978) 539-7157‬‬

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cbb11e98-7500-48ae-bab9-854b00684956