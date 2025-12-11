Aggreko Reinforces North American Presence with New Managing Director for Canada

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aggreko , a global leader in energy solutions, announced today that the company has appointed a new Managing Director for Canada, Paul Nascimento. In this role, Mr. Nascimento is responsible for leading Aggreko’s business strategy in Canada, driving commercial growth and ensuring operational excellence from the company’s Toronto office.

As managing director, Mr. Nascimento will focus on delivering value to the company’s Canadian customers through innovative energy solutions and high-performing teams. This position strengthens Aggreko’s stance as a trusted energy partner in Canada across an array of industries, including data centers, mining, utilities, manufacturing, and oil and gas.

“What really excites me about this position is the opportunity to work alongside an incredible team, to unlock growth opportunities and deliver real impact for our customers and communities,” said Mr. Nascimento. “I see my role as helping Aggreko accelerate its Canadian strategy, strengthening our customer partnerships, expanding our solutions portfolio, and driving sustainable growth. I joined Aggreko because I see a company that’s uniquely positioned to lead the transition to more sustainable energy solutions, powered by an engineered, consultative approach.”

Mr. Nascimento brings over twenty years of leadership experience spanning the energy, industrial, retail, and technology sectors. Before joining Aggreko, he spent more than a decade in senior leadership roles within the energy and industrial sectors. He has experience in strategy and consulting roles and has led teams across multiple global markets, including Canada, the United Kingdom, and Northern Europe.

This appointment emphasizes Aggreko’s commitment to growing its presence in Canada as an energy solutions provider to meet increasing customer demand. With strong leadership at the regional level, Aggreko Canada is well-positioned to meet customer needs unique to the Canadian market and its major sectors, such as oil and gas, data centers, and mining.

“Bringing Paul on board as Managing Director for Canada is an important step in our growth journey,” said Laura Nador, President - Americas at Aggreko. “His proven track record in leading teams, transforming businesses, and delivering sustainable growth makes him an ideal leader to drive our Canadian strategy forward. We’re excited to redouble our support for our Canadian customers and grow our business in the country under Paul’s leadership.”

Aggreko continues to invest in North American operations to meet increasing demand for flexible, sustainable energy solutions. To learn more about Aggreko’s Canadian operations, visit www.aggreko.com/en-ca .

