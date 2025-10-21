Aggreko Welcomes Girl Scouts to St. Louis Service Center to Highlight Women in STEM

HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aggreko , a global leader in energy solutions, announced that it hosted twenty-five Girl Scouts at its St. Louis Service Center for the “STEM Careers in Action” event on October 16, 2025. The Cadettes from the Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri chapter toured Aggreko’s facility, met women working as engineers at Aggreko, and tackled an engineering challenge in a STEM-based activity. Following the completion of their visit, the Cadettes earned their STEM Career Exploration Badge.

During the visit, the Girl Scout Cadettes had the immersive experience of learning about Aggreko’s operations and technologies. Aggreko’s engineers showed the Cadettes some of the company's energy generation tools and explained how Aggreko designs them to provide modular energy solutions, and they walked the group through the various functions of an Aggreko Service Center. The Cadettes also took part in a career panel featuring female engineers who explained their Aggreko journeys and answered questions about life in the STEM field. Finally, the Cadettes worked together with the Aggreko engineers on solving an engineering design challenge, receiving hands-on experience of the typical day in the life of an engineer.

“Providing opportunities for women in STEM is a core part of Aggreko’s values, and we were honored to host Cadettes from the Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri as they worked to earn their STEM Career Exploration Badges,” said Yvonne McAnally, Product Leader at Aggreko North America. “Our team of women engineers form an essential part of both our St. Louis Service Center and all of Aggreko North America, and we are proud to see them inspire a group of future STEM leaders from an organization as admired as the Girl Scouts.”

The STEM Career Exploration Badge encourages members of the Girl Scouts to learn more about different careers in STEM fields, from computer science and engineering to natural sciences and agriculture. Activities are available for Brownies, Juniors, and Cadettes to earn badges within their levels, and through programs like STEM Careers in Action, Girl Scouts can visit area organizations to learn more about STEM careers through women in relevant fields.

To learn more about the Girl Scouts chapter supporting the STEM Careers in Action event, visit Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri .

