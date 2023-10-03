Notification on the acquisition of voting rights

| Source: Snaige Snaige

Vilnius, LITHUANIA

On 3rd October 2023, Snaige AB received shareholder’s UAB EDS INVEST 3 notification on acquisition of the voting rights.

The addition: UAB EDS INVEST 3 notification on the acquisition of the voting rights.

      

  Managing Director
  Mindaugas Sologubas
  Phone No. +370 652 11997


 

Attachment


Attachments

2023-10-03 UAB EDS INVEST 3 Pranešimas apie balsavimo teisių paketo įgijimą