Notification on the acquisition of voting rights

On 3rd October 2023, Snaige AB received shareholder’s UAB EDS INVEST 3 notification on acquisition of the voting rights.
The addition: UAB EDS INVEST 3 notification on the acquisition of the voting rights.
Managing Director
Mindaugas Sologubas
Phone No. +370 652 11997
On 3rd October 2023, Snaige AB received shareholder’s UAB EDS INVEST 3 notification on acquisition of the voting rights.
The addition: UAB EDS INVEST 3 notification on the acquisition of the voting rights.
Managing Director
Mindaugas Sologubas
Phone No. +370 652 11997
Attachment