Notification on the acquisition of voting rights

On 3rd October 2023, Snaige AB received shareholder’s UAB EDS INVEST 3 notification on acquisition of the voting rights.

The addition: UAB EDS INVEST 3 notification on the acquisition of the voting rights.

Managing Director

Mindaugas Sologubas

Phone No. +370 652 11997





On 3rd October 2023, Snaige AB received shareholder’s UAB EDS INVEST 3 notification on acquisition of the voting rights.

The addition: UAB EDS INVEST 3 notification on the acquisition of the voting rights.

Managing Director

Mindaugas Sologubas

Phone No. +370 652 11997





Attachment