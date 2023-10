Snaigė informs that on 3 October 2023 a letter from the company's shareholder UAB EDS INVEST 3 was received regarding the intention to make a mandatory non-competitive tender offer for the acquisition of the remaining shares of AB Snaigė.

The addition: UAB EDS INVEST 3 notification of intention to make an official offer.

