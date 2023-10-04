Purpose Investments files preliminary prospectus for a tactical thematic fund

TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose Investments”) has filed and been receipted for a preliminary prospectus by the Canadian securities regulators in connection with the proposed launch of the Purpose Tactical Thematic Fund (the “Fund”), a first-of-its-kind tactical thematic equity fund using an emotionless, rules-based process.



The Fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in thematic ETFs that are listed on North American exchanges. Using a proprietary, quantitatively-driven process for its allocation decisions, the Fund will target growth-oriented thematic ETFs positioned to benefit from shifts in technology, society, the environment, and demographics.

The Purpose Tactical Thematic Fund will provide investors with access to high-flying growth opportunities in cutting-edge fields like renewable energy, biotechnology, and AI, tailored to long-term portfolio holding that capitalizes on market momentum. Solving for investors holding onto a thematic investment longer than they should, the Fund will employ systematic momentum indicators – including technical market trends, emphasizing relative strength and momentum – to tactically execute a sell discipline that ensures investments are made and sold strategically.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $17 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

A preliminary long-form prospectus relating to the ETFs (the “Preliminary Prospectus”) has been filed with the Canadian Securities Commissions or similar authorities. You cannot buy securities of the ETFs until the relevant securities commissions or similar authorities issue receipts for the final prospectus of the ETFs. Important information about the ETFs is contained in the Preliminary Prospectus. Copies of the Preliminary Prospectus may be obtained from www.sedar.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investment Fund investments. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the investment Fund. Please read the prospectus before investing. There is no assurance that any Fund will achieve its investment objective, and its net asset value, yield, and investment return will fluctuate from time to time with market conditions. Investment Fund securities are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer. Investment Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.