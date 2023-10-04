FTC Solar Awarded 225MW Sandhills Energy Solar Project

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTC Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTCI), a leading provider of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services, announced today that it has been selected by Sandhills Energy to supply its Pioneer 1P solar tracker solution for a 225-megawatt project to be built near Columbus, Nebraska.

“We’re pleased to be utilizing FTC Solar’s tracker technology on this important project,” said Eric Johnson, President of Sandhills Energy. “The Butler County project will be one of the largest to be built in our home state of Nebraska, and the innovative and highly constructible design of FTC’s Pioneer solution will lend itself well to this development.”

Sean Hunkler, FTC Solar’s CEO commented, “We’re excited to work with Sandhills on this first of what we hope will be many projects together. Our Pioneer 1P tracker with its high energy density, reduced pile count and embedment depth, and fast assembly is garnering a lot of attention in the marketplace. We look forward to seeing it in action on this project.”

Tracker delivery in support of the Butler County solar project is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2024.

The purchase order for this project was received by FTC Solar in September 2023. The value of the project was included as an awarded order in the total backlog disclosed on August 9, 2023.

About FTC Solar Inc.

Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is a leading provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar’s innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage.

Sandhills Energy, LLC

Sandhills Energy is a renewable energy development company based in Nebraska and Iowa. Founded in 2012, Sandhills Energy has extensive commercial, municipal and utility generation experience from project identification through development, engineering, construction, and operations. Sandhills Energy is rapidly expanding its presence across the Midwest and beyond to support its multi-gigawatt renewables development pipeline.

FTC Solar Investor Contact:

Bill Michalek

Vice President, Investor Relations

FTC Solar

T: (737) 241-8618

E: IR@FTCSolar.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on our current expectations and projections regarding our business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. In addition, this press release contains statements about third parties and their commercial activity. We have not independently verified or confirmed such statements and have instead relied on the veracity of information as provided to us by such third parties related to such statements. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements or statements related to third parties or their commercial activities as predictions of future events, as actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements or statements related to third parties or their commercial activities because of several factors, including those described in more detail above and in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section entitled “Risk Factors” contained therein. FTC Solar undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements or statements related to third parties or their commercial activities contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.



