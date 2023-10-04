BrightInsight to Showcase Key Updates to its BrightInsight Platform and Disease Management Solution at HLTH 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightInsight, Inc. , provider of the leading global platform for biopharma and medtech digital health solutions, announced today that it will showcase the latest technical enhancements to the BrightInsight® Platform and Disease Management Solution at the HLTH conference taking place October 8–11, 2023, in Las Vegas. Since initially launching the BrightInsight Platform in 2018, the company has invested over $100M in its underlying infrastructure – which allows it to deliver industry-leading scalability, functionality, configurability, speed, compliance and global availability.



“We fundamentally believe that digital companion apps can enhance the patient journey by providing digital interventions that support patients — which may include securing prior-authorization and co-pay support to fill a prescription, step-by-step tutorials for self-injecting a medication at home, access to clinician support or tracking medications and symptoms over time,” said Kal Patel, M.D., CEO and Co-founder of BrightInsight. “Unlike the many point solutions available in the market today, our compliant BrightInsight Platform and Disease Management Solution allow biopharma companies to develop digital solutions that can scale across disease states, geographies and brands.”

“Forward-thinking biopharma leaders are developing digital products to enhance their therapies, which means either further extending their already complex internal digital organizations or partnering to expand their capabilities,” said Diana McKenzie, former Chief Information Officer for Workday and Amgen. “BrightInsight allows life sciences companies to deploy differentiating customer-facing solutions faster, with configurable, out-of-the-box features. Moreover, as the global regulatory and cybersecurity landscape becomes increasingly dynamic and complex, BrightInsight provides a globally compliant and secure infrastructure and data platform as a service, allowing tech leaders within biopharma to focus their scarce resources at the application layer where they have the greatest likelihood of benefitting patient outcomes.”

The BrightInsight Platform now includes new mobile and data analytics capabilities, which enable our biopharma customers to rapidly build, configure, localize and optimize patient companion apps at scale, in a more cost-effective manner. The Platform can now support NFC and Bluetooth connectivity for medical device integrations across multiple device types, such as blood pressure, blood glucose, heart rate, weight and temperature monitors. Patient apps built on the BrightInsight Platform can also integrate seamlessly with Apple Health and Google Fit, as well as map and weather apps, and are interoperable through FHIR standards with Electronic Health Records (EHR) and Laboratory Information Systems (LIS). BrightInsight’s out-of-the-box data dashboards enable biopharma companies to export and analyze app utilization and engagement for ongoing app optimization, in a way that meets stringent privacy requirements.

Following the 2022 launch of its Disease Management Solution, a configurable suite of digital applications built to engage patients and providers with the aim of improving outcomes, BrightInsight has expanded its capabilities and now offers additional features that support its biopharma customers’ core use cases – from patient diagnosis, to treatment selection, to patient support program engagement and more.

New Disease Management Solution features and benefits include:

Secure algorithm hosting and maintenance to support diagnosis and treatment selection

Patient Support Program (PSP) integrations, including secure document sharing and prior authorization tracking

Comprehensive and customizable multimedia educational materials

Self-Injection/infusion management including video guides and dose tracking

Access to nurse support with a single tap of an app, appointment tracking and physician-ordered surveys to track adherence and quality of life

Patient journal and reports that can be easily shared with care teams

Alerts about environmental triggers that might cause increased symptoms or flare-ups



BrightInsight will be showcasing its Platform and Disease Management Solution at Booth #2246 during the HLTH conference, taking place October 8–11 in Las Vegas.

About BrightInsight:

BrightInsight provides the leading global platform for biopharma and medtech regulated digital health solutions. When speed matters, we help companies accelerate time to market for regulated digital health offerings across therapeutic areas, including companion apps, healthcare provider interfaces, analytics dashboards, algorithms, medical devices, connected combination products, diagnostics and Software as a Medical Device (SaMD). BrightInsight replaces the need for lengthy and complex ‘build from scratch’ implementations by offering configurable software solutions and a proven platform built under a Quality Management System to support global security, privacy and regulatory requirements. When building digital health products on the BrightInsight Platform, compliance is future-proofed as intended use changes scale across geographies.

For more information, visit BrightInsight’s website , Blog , X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn pages.

Media Contacts:

Jamie Burgess

SVP of Marketing, BrightInsight

(669) 268-2838

jamie.burgess@brightinsight.com

Helen Shik

Shik Communications

(617) 510-4373

helen@shikcommunications.com

Copyright © 2023 BrightInsight, Inc. BrightInsight and the BrightInsight logo are trademarks of BrightInsight, Inc. Other trademarks are the trademarks of their owners.