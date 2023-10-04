Big Sky Medical Expands its Houston Presence with the Acquisition of Three Memorial Hermann Convenient Care Centers

DALLAS, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Sky Medical, a leading player in the healthcare real estate investment sector, has completed the acquisition of three single-tenant medical outpatient buildings in the vibrant Houston, Texas market. Situated in the Katy, Spring, and League City submarkets, each building is long-term net leased to Memorial Hermann Health System, one of the nation's foremost healthcare providers. These assets combined represent a total of 110,636 square feet and are strategically positioned to capitalize on Houston's thriving healthcare landscape.



Each facility offers 24-hour Level 1 trauma emergency care, primary care, breast care, sports medicine and rehabilitation, and imaging. Additionally, the League City facility includes specialty care in orthopedics, cardiology, and gastroenterology. Built from 2015 to 2017, each is a state-of-the-art facility.

Jason L. Signor, Founder and CEO of Big Sky Medical, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "We are delighted to further expand our footprint in the dynamic Houston market. These properties align perfectly with our strategic vision for healthcare real estate investment. The partnership with Memorial Hermann Health System underscores our commitment to providing top-notch healthcare facilities to meet the needs of growing communities."



Memorial Hermann Health System, founded in 1907, is a nationally recognized healthcare provider with a network of 17 hospitals, 4,233 beds, and over 30,000 employees. Their impressive portfolio extends to 320 care delivery sites strategically located across the Greater Houston area.

The acquisition of these assets continues Big Sky’s strategic partnership with GFH, enabling the continued expansion into thriving submarkets like Katy, Spring, and League City that are well-positioned to benefit from the burgeoning demand for clinical services driven by substantial population growth in their respective areas. With a population exceeding 7.2 million people, the Houston Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) ranks as the 5th largest in the United States.

