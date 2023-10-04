ProSearch Leaders to Share Expertise on the Intersection of AI and Legal Discovery at Upcoming Electronic Discovery Institute Events

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSearch, a leading provider of comprehensive discovery and compliance solutions to corporate legal departments and law firms, announces the company’s participation in two prominent Electronic Discovery Institute events being held this fall.



EDI is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to education, leadership, service, advocacy, and research at the intersection of law and technology with a community comprised of corporate counsel, private practitioners, judges, professors of law and science, consultants, technologists, and experts. Since EDI’s inception ProSearch has supported its mission and events as both a sponsor and participant.

ProSearch is a diamond ambassador of the 13th Annual EDI Leadership Summit, the organization’s flagship educational event, being held October 11-13 in Indian Wells, California. As part of its participation, two experts from ProSearch will co-present the opening plenary session on Friday, titled “With Great Power Comes Great (Professional) Responsibility: Practical Approaches to Adopt the Next Generation of AI Tools.”

Session panelists include:

Dr. Gina Taranto, Ph.D., ProSearch Director of Applied Sciences

Joe Pirrotta, ProSearch Director of Review Services

Shannon Capone Kirk, Managing Principal and Global Head, Advanced E-discovery and A.I. Strategy Group, Ropes & Gray LLP

Laura Fichet, Senior eDiscovery Program Manager, Oracle

Jessica Escalera, Head of Data, Technology & Practice Management, Legal CDO, Barclays



In addition, ProSearch director of client services Matt Davidson will join the faculty of EDI’s Sixth Annual Judicial Training Symposium taking place November 15-16 in Indian Wells, California. The symposium is an intensive two-day training program designed specifically for members of the federal judiciary. Davidson was invited to participate at this year’s event as a contributor to the session “The 26(g) Statement: Understanding a Proportional Search.”

“ProSearch’s sponsorship of EDI dates back to its first Leadership Summit in 2010, and we’re proud to continue that partnership today,” shares ProSearch vice president of business development Dan Kinney. “We appreciate EDI’s unique commitment to fostering long-lasting relationships and share their dedication to the advancement of thought leadership and advocacy in the discovery space.”

Contact the ProSearch team to arrange a meeting with ProSearch discovery experts at these events.

About ProSearch

ProSearch enables corporations and law firms to meet discovery, fraud investigation, compliance, and IG requirements at scale with precision and ease. The ProSearch team of consultants, data scientists, linguists, project managers, attorneys, and discovery specialists collaborates with clients to execute their matter strategies and ensure on-target, on-budget, on-time delivery. Because discovery is a business process that can be measured, managed, and improved, ProSearch offers its Enterprise solution tailored to align with an organization’s business goals by providing operational excellence to transform discovery. To learn more visit ProSearch.com.

Media Contact:

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for ProSearch

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651-552-7753