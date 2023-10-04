Carahsoft Receives Zoom’s 2023 US and Canada Marketing Innovation Partner Award

RESTON, Va., Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it is the recipient of the 2023 US and Canada Marketing Innovation Partner award from Zoom Video Communications, Inc. The award acknowledges Carahsoft’s inventive marketing campaigns and was presented to Carahsoft at Zoomtopia Partner Connect.



Partner Connect is a partner-focused event at Zoomtopia designed to inform and inspire partners on Zoom’s vision, how partner companies can elevate their Zoom practice, take advantage of new program updates and celebrate mutual successes. The award program recognizes organizations that have strategized and executed impactful marketing campaigns around Zoom.

As Zoom’s Public Sector Distributor, Carahsoft has played a pivotal role in promoting and distributing Zoom’s solutions across the Government markets. In 2023, Zoom’s dedicated team at Carahsoft planned and executed over 100 marketing activities, including email campaigns, onsite events, call campaigns, digital advertising strategies, webinars and more. In addition, Carahsoft teamed up with Zoom and BEINCOURT to power virtual courtrooms with a courtroom simulation in the Carahsoft Conference & Collaboration Center in Reston, Va. that will help ensure a secure and reliable legal environment, enabling hybrid courtrooms with the right technology and support across the United States. Carahsoft will distribute the offering through their contract vehicles, tapping into their diverse Public Sector partner ecosystem.

“At Zoom, we recognize the tremendous value our partners bring to both our company and customers, which is why we are excited to highlight Carahsoft’s ongoing commitment and dedication to Zoom through our annual Partner Awards,” said Todd Surdey, Head of Global Channel and Business Development at Zoom. “Zoom’s partners are pivotal as we continue to expand our all-in-one intelligent collaboration platform. From Zoom Contact Center, Zoom Team Chat, Zoom Phone and more, our partner community has worked tirelessly to help customers stay connected. We commend Carahsoft’s innovative strategies and dedication to achieving exceptional results.”

“Carahsoft is honored to be the recipient of Zoom’s 2023 US and Canada Marketing Innovation Partner Award,” said Bethany Blackwell, Vice President at Carahsoft. “This recognition from Zoom clearly highlights our commitment to driving innovation within the Public Sector and demonstrates our passion for delivering exceptional results in the channel. We are proud of the cutting-edge solutions we provide to Government agencies, the court system and Educational institutions across North America by collaborating with Zoom and our reseller partners.”

Carahsoft’s Customer Experience and Engagement solutions encompass a variety of industry-leading software and services that analyze and disseminate information to constituents, the public and the community. Learn more about Carahsoft’s Customer Experience and Engagement solutions here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Customer Experience and Engagement, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com