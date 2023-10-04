Saga Communications, Inc. Announces Date and Time of 3rd Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saga Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGA) announced today that it will release its 3rd Quarter 2023 results at 9:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, November 2, 2023. The company will be holding a conference call on the same date at 11:00 a.m. EDT. The dial-in numbers are as follows:



Domestic and International Dial-in Number: (973) 528-0008

Conference Entry Code: 713759

The Company requests that all parties that have a question that they would like to submit to the Company to please email the inquiry by 10:00 a.m. EDT on November 2, 2023, to SagaIR@sagacom.com . The Company will discuss, during the limited period of the conference call, those inquiries it deems of general relevance and interest. Only inquiries made in compliance with the foregoing will be discussed during the call.