Bayou Fox Hooters Proudly Presents Five Local Hooters Girls in the 2024 Hooters Calendar

Destin, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destin, Florida -

Bayou Fox Hooters is thrilled to announce that five of their local Hooters Girls have been selected to grace the pages of the highly anticipated 2024 Hooters Calendar.

These remarkable ladies, Baylee and Devrie representing Destin, FL, Breanna representing Mobile, and Aly and Jaylynn representing Pensacola Beach, have exemplified the quintessential Hooters spirit and dedication to their craft.

The 2024 Hooters Calendar is a celebration of the timeless beauty, charisma, and personality that Hooters Girls bring to the table. Each month showcases different Hooters Girls, and they couldn't be prouder that their girls will be part of this iconic tradition.

Bayou Fox Hooters has always been a gathering place for locals and tourists alike, offering not only delicious food but also an unforgettable experience. The Hooters Girls are an integral part of what makes the establishment so special, and their recognition in the 2024 Hooters Calendar is a testament to their hard work and dedication.

"We're thrilled to see Baylee, Devrie, Breanna, Aly, and Jaylynn featured in the 2024 Hooters Calendar," said Carly, Director of Operations of Bayou Fox Hooters. "They've been shining stars at our restaurants, and their selection for this prestigious calendar is well-deserved. We're excited to share their success with our loyal customers and the entire community."

Bayou Fox Hooters invites everyone to come and celebrate the success of Baylee, Devrie, Breanna, Aly, and Jaylynn. Join in for a special calendar release event at any of their restaurant locations, where visitors can meet the Hooters Girls in person and get their copy of the 2024 Hooters Calendar autographed.

For more information about Bayou Fox Hooters and updates on the calendar release event, please visit one of their seven locations or follow them on Facebook.

