Axalta Building Products Unveils “Wood Vibes: Lifestyles” Trend Report

HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, today introduced the release of Wood Vibes: Lifestyles, the 2024 edition of its Building Products’ color trends campaign, spotlighting the prevailing trends in industrial wood coatings for furniture and home products.



The new edition assembles four unique lifestyles:

Organic Luxe

Rich Contemporary

Cool Modern

Fresh Air

The Wood Vibes: Lifestyles collection brings to the forefront trends that prioritize comfort and tranquil simplicity. Its color palette elicits a sense of longing and a desire to safeguard and cherish. These lifestyles are an embodiment of the growing demand for versatile products and spaces, drawing inspiration from the natural world.

The collection featured in Wood Vibes: Lifestyles will be available for viewing at the Axalta Global Design Center in High Point, NC during High Point Market, October 14 – 18, 2023. The Wood Vibes: Lifestyles report can be downloaded at www.axaltawoodcoatings.com.

Wade Arnold, Vice President and General Manager of Axalta Building Products, expressed, "The unmatched expertise of our global team of color specialists in deciphering trends provides invaluable insights to our customers. Wood Vibes translates these trends into commercially viable paints, stains, and finishes, empowering our customers to grow their businesses."

Renowned as the worldwide leader in wood product color and design, Axalta offers an unparalleled resource of highly skilled, experienced stylists, and artists to customers. Working closely together, Axalta facilitates the entire product development and commercialization journey from the conceptual stage to product launch.

To schedule a visit to the Axalta Global Design Center, please call 800-788-4907 or email axaltawoodinfo@axalta.com. Learn more about Axalta’s industrial wood coating technologies and color expertise at axaltawoodcoatings.com.

About Axalta

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 14,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.