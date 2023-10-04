Goodfellow Reports Its Results for the Third Quarter Ended August 31, 2023 and Declares Dividend

DELSON, Quebec, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the “Company” or “Goodfellow”) announced today its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.



For the three months ended August 31, 2023, the Company reported net earnings of $6.2 million or $0.72 per share compared to net earnings of $10.6 million or $1.24 per share a year ago, while consolidated sales were $139.2 million compared to $167.6 million last year.

For the nine months ended August 31, 2023, the Company reported net earnings of $12.6 million or $1.47 per share compared to net earnings of $28.2 million or $3.30 per share a year ago, while consolidated sales were $387.4 million compared to $481.9 million last year.

In the third quarter of 2023, Goodfellow continued to experience the effects of deteriorating economic conditions on the forest products and building materials industry. As demand slowed, a surplus of inventory developed within the market which challenged growth and put downward pressure on prices. Despite these headwinds, Goodfellow focused on reconciliation and renewal of its inventories of diversified product categories, as well as leveraging its value-added capabilities to deliver a positive result for Q3.

The Board of Directors declared an eligible dividend of $0.50 per share payable on November 2, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 19, 2023. This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend under the Income Tax Act (Canada). The declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors.

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow has a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada servicing commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “GDL”.

2022 $ $ $ $ Sales 139,155 167,574 387,406 481,886 Expenses Cost of goods sold 107,535 129,715 301,829 374,716 Selling, administrative and general expenses 22,220 22,126 66,143 65,464 Net financial costs 802 1,038 1,997 2,484 130,557 152,879 369,969 442,664 Earnings before income taxes 8,598 14,695 17,437 39,222 Income taxes 2,407 4,115 4,882 10,983 Total comprehensive income 6,191 10,580 12,555 28,239 Net earnings per share – Basic and Diluted 0.72 1.24 1.47 3.30





2022 $ $ $ Assets Current Assets Cash 7,973 3,420 2,279 Trade and other receivables 66,235 64,423 76,201 Income taxes receivable 3,946 2,439 33 Inventories 113,346 112,294 142,082 Prepaid expenses 2,177 2,555 3,237 Total Current Assets 193,677 185,131 223,832 Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment 32,906 32,269 31,148 Intangible assets 1,644 2,096 2,235 Right-of-use assets 11,697 14,999 14,614 Defined benefit plan asset 11,829 11,620 10,441 Other assets 777 802 802 Total Non-Current Assets 58,853 61,786 59,240 Total Assets 252,530 246,917 283,072 Liabilities Current Liabilities Bank indebtedness - - 31,590 Trade and other payables 37,551 36,286 42,744 Provision 2,253 2,281 370 Current portion of lease liabilities 4,863 4,969 4,836 Total Current Liabilities 44,667 43,536 79,540 Non-Current Liabilities Provision 837 634 2,281 Lease liabilities 8,867 12,537 12,338 Deferred income taxes 3,431 3,431 3,151 Total Non-Current Liabilities 13,135 16,602 17,770 Total Liabilities 57,802 60,138 97,310 Shareholders’ Equity Share capital 9,388 9,419 9,424 Retained earnings 185,340 177,360 176,338 194,728 186,779 185,762 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity 252,530 246,917 283,072





Net earnings 6,191 10,580 12,555 28,239 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization of: Property, plant and equipment 856 636 2,396 1,788 Intangible assets 151 153 452 455 Right-of-use assets 1,164 1,175 3,609 3,365 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment - (10) (181) (45) Accretion expense on provision 68 25 204 76 Provision - (34) (29) 428 Income taxes 2,407 4,115 4,882 10,983 Interest expense 341 508 910 1,007 Interest on lease liabilities 146 152 286 430 Funding in excess of pension plan expense (69) (15) (209) (44) Other 152 (13) 13 (38) 11,407 17,272 24,888 46,644 Changes in non-cash working capital items 30,890 29,012 (1,234) (39,462) Interest paid (436) (539) (1,176) (1,426) Income taxes paid (352) (3,070) (6,389) (20,038) 30,102 25,403 (8,799) (60,926) Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities

41,509 42,675 16,089 (14,282) Financing Activities

Net (decrease) increase in bank loans - (5,000) - 6,000 Net (decrease) increase in banker’s acceptances (28,000) (35,000) - 18,000 Payment of lease liabilities (1,304) (1,282) (4,096) (3,702) Redemption of shares (62) - (332) - Dividends paid - - (4,274) (3,425) Net Cash Flows from Financing Activities

(29,366) (41,282) (8,702) 16,873 Investing Activities

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (1,357) (1,002) (3,040) (2,914) Increase in intangible assets - - - (40) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment - 10 188 45 Dividend from joint venture 25 - 25 - Dissolution of the joint venture (7) - (7) - Net Cash Flows from Investing Activities

(1,339) (992) (2,834) (2,909) Net cash inflow (outflow) 10,804 401 4,553 (318) Cash position, beginning of period (2,831) (3,712) 3,420 (2,993) Cash position, end of period

7,973 (3,311) 7,973 (3,311) Cash position is comprised of: Cash 7,973 2,279 7,973 2,279 Bank overdraft - (5,590) - (5,590) 7,973 (3,311) 7,973 (3,311)





Earnings Total $ $ $ Balance as at November 30, 2021 9,424 151,524 160,948 Net earnings - 28,239 28,239 Total comprehensive income - 28,239 28,239 Dividend - (3,425) (3,425) Balance as at August 31, 2022 9,424 176,338 185,762 Balance as at November 30, 2022 9,419 177,360 186,779 Net earnings - 12,555 12,555 Total comprehensive income - 12,555 12,555 Dividend - (4,274) (4,274) Redemption of Shares (31) (301) (332) Balance as at August 31, 2023 9,388 185,340 194,728



