Spectral AI CEO, Wensheng Fan, to Participate in AI Healthcare Panel at Accelerate Health Conference

DALLAS, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDAI; MDAIW) (“Spectral AI” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (AI) company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, today announced the participation of Wensheng Fan, CEO of Spectral AI, as a panelist in the upcoming Accelerate Health: Pioneering Solutions for a Healthier Society Conference. The conference, presented by Worth Media and KPMG, will take place on October 11, 2023, at 8:00 am, at KPMG's Boston office, located at Two Financial Center, 60 South St, Boston, MA 02111.



The second edition of the Accelerate Health Conference is a one-day event dedicated to exploring the transformative impact of technology on the healthcare industry. It brings together prominent figures from the fields of health and life sciences, including innovators, payers, providers, pharmaceutical executives, and tech entrepreneurs. The conference aims to foster conversation on how technological advancements can drive progress towards a healthier society.

The panel discussion titled "AI's Medical Odyssey: How Technology Is Rewriting the Healthcare Story," will feature Wensheng Fan alongside prominent industry leaders such as Simon Arkell, CEO of Synthetica Bio, and Fergus Fleming, CEO of Renalytix. The distinguished panel will explore the profound impact of artificial intelligence on the healthcare landscape, emphasizing its transformative potential in revolutionizing healthcare practices and improving patient outcomes.

With an anticipated gathering of nearly 200 executives, the Accelerate Health Conference presents an exceptional platform for fostering networking and collaboration among professionals in both the technology and healthcare sectors.

For more information about the Accelerate Health Conference and its agenda, please visit https://techonomy.com/event/accelerate-health-pioneering-solutions

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc. is a Dallas-based predictive AI company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, with initial applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. The Company is working to revolutionize the management of wound care by “Seeing the Unknown®” with its DeepView® System. DeepView® is a predictive diagnostic device that offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound’s healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention. With algorithm-driven results and a goal of substantially exceeding the current standard of care in the future, DeepView® is expected to provide faster and more accurate treatment insight towards value care by improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. For more information about DeepView®, visit www.spectral-ai.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company’s strategy, plans, objectives, initiatives and financial outlook. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Investors should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the Registration Statement and the other documents filed by the Company. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

