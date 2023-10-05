Plexus Sets Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date

NEENAH, WI, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) announced today it will release its fiscal fourth quarter 2023 results after market close on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. Plexus’ management will host a conference call to discuss its fiscal fourth quarter results on Thursday, October 26 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. An audio webcast of the call and accompanying slides will be available in the investor relations section of the company website, plexus.com.



What: Plexus Fiscal 2023 Q4 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Where: Participants are encouraged to join the live webcast at the investor relations section of the Plexus website, plexus.com. Participants can also join utilizing the links below:

Audio conferencing link to receive an individual login pin: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI5a69de202ccc46feab44d36aad3c82a2

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vynass2n

Replay: The webcast will be archived on the Plexus website and will be available as on-demand for 12 months

Investor and Media Contact

Shawn Harrison

+1.920.969.6325

shawn.harrison@plexus.com

About Plexus Corp.

Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world. We are a team of nearly 25,000 individuals who are dedicated to providing Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing and Sustaining Services. Plexus is a global leader that specializes in serving customers in industries with highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments. Plexus delivers customer service excellence to leading companies by providing innovative, comprehensive solutions throughout a product’s lifecycle. For more information about Plexus, visit our website at www.plexus.com.



