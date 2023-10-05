TRM Labs Named to the 2023 CB Insights’ Fintech 100 List

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRM Labs, the leader in blockchain intelligence solutions, today announced that CB Insights has named the Company to its sixth-annual Fintech 100 ranking (previously the Fintech 250) - showcasing the 100 most promising private fintech companies of 2023.



“Representing 24 different countries across the globe, this year’s Fintech 100 is shaping the future of real-time payments, spend management automation, embedded finance, and more,” said Chris Bendtsen, Lead Fintech Analyst, CB Insights. Together, they are not only increasing the pace of innovation, but launching new products and features to revolutionize the industry as a whole. I cannot wait to see what this cohort accomplishes next.”

“We’re honored to be named among the 100 most promising private fintech companies in the world by CB Insights,” said Esteban Castaño, CEO and co-Founder, TRM Labs. “This recognition is shared by our entire team, all of whom are responsible for bringing the premier blockchain intelligence solution to market. Our in-house experts in partnership with our global customers in the public and private sectors, are forging a path to a safer crypto economy.”

Utilizing the CB Insights platform , the research team selected these 100 winners from a pool of over 19,000 private companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on factors including - equity funding, investor profiles, business relationships, R&D activity, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, proprietary Mosaic scores , and Yardstiq transcripts - and criteria such as tech novelty and market potential. The research team also reviewed thousands of Analyst Briefings submitted by applicants.

Quick facts on the 2023 Fintech 100:

Equity funding and deals : The Fintech 100 includes a mix of companies at different stages of maturity, product development, and funding. The cohort has raised nearly $22B in equity funding across 381 deals since 2019.

: The Fintech 100 includes a mix of companies at different stages of maturity, product development, and funding. The cohort has raised nearly $22B in equity funding across 381 deals since 2019. Unicorns : There are 31 companies with $1B+ valuations on the list.

: There are 31 companies with $1B+ valuations on the list. Global Reach: This year’s winners represent 24 different countries across the globe. Forty-three percent of the selected companies are headquartered in the US. The UK comes in second with 12 winners, followed by Singapore with 7. Additionally, some emerging markets stand out with multiple winners this year. For example, India has 3 winners, while Indonesia and Egypt each have 2.



About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

About TRM Labs

TRM Labs provides blockchain intelligence to help financial institutions, cryptocurrency businesses, and public agencies detect, investigate, and mitigate crypto-related fraud and financial crime. TRM's risk management platform includes solutions for cryptocurrency anti-money laundering (AML), transaction monitoring and wallet screening, investigative tracing, and entity risk scoring, including Know-Your-VASP. These tools enable organizations worldwide to embrace cryptocurrency-related transactions, products, and partnerships safely. TRM is based in San Francisco, CA, hiring across engineering, product, sales, and data science. To learn more, visit www.trmlabs.com.

