LeaseCrunch Announces Webinar Titled “ASC 842 Practical Insights: Navigating Reassessments, Remeasurements, Modifications and Terminations”

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeaseCrunch LLC , a leading accounting software company, is excited to announce its upcoming webinar “ASC 842 Practical Insights: Navigating Reassessments, Remeasurements, Modifications and Terminations.” The webinar will take place on October 17 at 1:00 p.m. CDT and is designed to provide best practices and tactical strategies to help participants navigate Day 2 lease accounting successfully.

As businesses continue to adapt to the ever-changing landscape of financial reporting standards, lease accounting compliance remains a critical concern. The webinar will focus on helping participants optimize their Day 2 lease accounting procedures – the ongoing management and accounting for lease contracts after initial implementation.

Key webinar highlights will include:

Remeasurement and Reassessment: Refining procedures to ensure ongoing compliance accuracy.

Efficient Reconciliation Practices: Outlining strategies for efficient reconciliations for smooth compliance processes throughout the lease lifecycle.

Strategic Lease Portfolio Optimization: Providing proven approaches for assessing a lease portfolio and facilitating well-informed decisions to maximize financial outcomes.



“We understand that lease accounting compliance can be a complex and time-consuming process,” states Jess Vento, senior director of accounting at LeaseCrunch. “Our webinar aims to provide practical guidance and solutions for finance professionals to optimize their Day 2 lease accounting procedures, reduce risks and improve overall compliance.”

To reserve your spot for this webinar, please visit https://www.leasecrunch.com/optimizing-day-2 .

About LeaseCrunch

LeaseCrunch offers easy-to-use, automated lease accounting software that significantly reduces the time needed to transition, account for and maintain leases in compliance with new lease accounting standards: ASC 842, GASB 87, GASB 96 and IFRS 16. More than 125 of the top 400 CPA firms in the United States use the LeaseCrunch platform to manage their clients’ lease accounting needs.

Media Contact:

Vicki LaBrosse

Director of Global Public Relations

Vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651-552-7753