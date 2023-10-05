AuthenticID Wins “Authentication Solution of the Year” Designation in 2023 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberSecurity Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market, today announced that AuthenticID , a global leader in identity proofing and fraud prevention solutions, has been selected as winner of the “Authentication Solution of the Year” award in the 7th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program.



The AuthenticID platform combines three innovative products to prevent fraud with ID verification that utilizes AI and machine learning to review over 2,000 computer vision models, analyzing the authenticity of a government-issued ID and detecting tampering. The platform includes a breakthrough biometric watch list that allows users to enroll suspected fraudsters into a database to fight fraud in real-time.

AuthenticID’s breakthrough solution guards against algorithmic bias and runs 100% on machine learning and computer vision technology, with patented AI technology that verifies identities with confidence, allowing customers to manage identity-based transactions and solving business challenges around fraud detection and deterrence, onboarding and staying compliant.

“Despite initial scrutiny and distrust, facial biometric authentication technology paired with document verification is a proven powerful tool for companies in a variety of industries. We’re focused on demonstrating our software’s capabilities,” said Reed Taussig, CEO, AuthenticID. “We’ll also use this recognition from CyberSecurity Breakthrough to continue improvements to fraud products and processes in a time of growing economic uncertainty knowing that companies require high ROI for their identity verification and identity proofing platforms.”

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

“AuthenticID provides a holistic identity proofing solution that streamlines processes across the consumer lifecycle, preventing fraud and minimizing operational expenses. Organizations are battling the rapid pace of digital innovation as well as maintaining compliance. From deepfake tech to synthetic ID fraud, there are new fraud threats globally,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “AuthenticID’s ability to respond quickly to these threats via fast analysis as well as rewriting and deployment of algorithms provides continued ROI against fraud. We’re thrilled to recognize AuthenticID as our 2023 ‘Authentication Solution of the Year.’”

The ID Verification and Fraud Shield watchlist solution aids in fraud prevention and also helps expedite the transaction time for verifying new customers. Uniquely, the flexible solution allows the ability to customize identity workflows and decisions based on a customer's risk appetite and tolerance. Each solution can be built to meet the needs of the company, department, or channel.

AuthenticID has also enhanced its platform in response to growing needs from customers for secure, integrated control across applications for customer identity authentication. AuthenticID’s core product now includes features such as document liveness, improvements to the Fraud Shield product, improved transaction time, and better user account provisioning.

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About AuthenticID

AuthenticID is a pioneer in the Identity Proofing and Fraud Detection space. AuthenticID’s fully- automated solution protects identities and mitigates fraud without sacrificing user experience. Founded in 2001, AuthenticID has deep domain expertise in verifying government-issued identification documents with the market’s most powerful, next-generation, automated AI platform for fraud detection and identity verification. AuthenticID’s patented platform is used by the world’s leading financial services firms, wireless carriers, and identity verification platforms.

