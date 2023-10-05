New York, USA, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Market is Likely to Increase at a Steady Growth Rate by 2032, Estimates DelveInsight | Key Players to Watch Out - Zogenix, Epygenix, SK Life Science, Takeda, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Key Takeaways from the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the Lennox-Gastaut syndrome market size was found to be USD 596 million in 2022 in the 7MM and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

in 2022 in the 7MM and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032. As per DelveInsight estimates, In 2022, the total 7MM Lennox-Gastaut syndrome prevalent cases were 114K , which is expected to rise at a constant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

, which is expected to rise at a constant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032). Leading Lennox-Gastaut syndrome companies such as Zogenix, Inc., Epygenix, SK Life Science, Inc., Takeda, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Longboard Pharmaceuticals, and others are developing novel Lennox-Gastaut syndrome drugs that can be available in the Lennox-Gastaut syndrome market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel Lennox-Gastaut syndrome drugs that can be available in the Lennox-Gastaut syndrome market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome treatment include ZX008 (Fenfluramine Hydrochloride), Clemizole HCl, Carisbamate, Soticlestat, GWP42003-P, LP352, and others.

Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Overview

Lennox-Gastaut syndrome is a severe type of epilepsy that usually manifests in infancy or early childhood. Children with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome experience various seizure types, with atonic, tonic, and atypical absence seizures being the most common. The causes of Lennox-Gastaut syndrome can be broadly categorized into two groups: identifiable and cryptogenic causes. Identifiable causes encompass factors like brain injury, perinatal complications, congenital central nervous system abnormalities, infections, or metabolic disorders.

While EEG features play a pivotal role in the precise diagnosis of Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, it’s important to bear in mind that they may not manifest immediately, especially in young children. The SSW EEG pattern might not be detectable initially in patients transitioning from other epilepsy syndromes like West syndrome to Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. Consequently, when patients exhibit seizure types commonly linked to Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, especially tonic or atonic seizures, clinicians should remain vigilant about the potential for an Lennox-Gastaut syndrome diagnosis and actively monitor for EEG abnormalities to establish the diagnosis.





Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation

The Lennox-Gastaut syndrome epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Lennox-Gastaut syndrome patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The Lennox-Gastaut syndrome market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Prevalent Cases

Total Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Seizure-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Treatment Market

Addressing Lennox-Gastaut syndrome can be challenging as there is no universally effective therapy. This condition often resists most treatment approaches, but three primary methods are employed: anti-epileptic drugs (AEDs), dietary interventions (such as the ketogenic diet), and surgical or device-based options (like VNS therapy or corpus callosotomy). In rare cases, resective surgery may be considered. Combining various AEDs is a common approach, although this can lead to significant side effects in high-dose, multi-drug regimens.

Valproate is often the initial treatment choice for individuals with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome due to its efficacy against various types of seizures. If valproate alone proves ineffective, additional medications like lamotrigine, topiramate, rufinamide, or clobazam may be considered. However, it’s important to note that valproate can lead to notable side effects, including tremors, decreased platelet count and function, and hyperammonemia.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted approval for a variety of drugs to treat Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, including Fenfluramine, Epidiolex, Topamax, Banzel, Lamictal, Felbatol, Onfi, and Klonopin. Interestingly, these drugs are not typically the first choice of treatment. Recently approved medications for this condition include Fintepla (Fenfluramine) and Banzel (Rufinamide). Fintepla, in particular, offers an alternative mechanism of action and has demonstrated the ability to significantly reduce the occurrence of seizures associated with drop attacks, a critical parameter for managing this severe form of epilepsy.

Key Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Therapies and Companies

ZX008 (Fenfluramine Hydrochloride): Zogenix, Inc.

Clemizole HCl: Epygenix

Carisbamate: SK Life Science, Inc.

Soticlestat: Takeda

GWP42003-P: Jazz Pharmaceuticals

LP352: Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the Lennox-Gastaut syndrome market are expected to change in the coming years. Exploring alternative treatments involving off-label branded and generic prescription medications aimed at managing individual symptoms of Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. Moreover, there is a pressing demand for innovative therapeutic approaches to address the lack of effective and curative solutions for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.

Furthermore, potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the Lennox-Gastaut syndrome market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the Lennox-Gastaut syndrome market in the 7MM.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the Lennox-Gastaut syndrome market. This condition is a significantly impairing disorder that typically manifests between the ages of 3 and 5. Alongside the direct expenses associated with medical and related services, there are substantial financial and emotional burdens placed on families, including costs related to institutional and special education services.

Furthermore, the Lennox-Gastaut syndrome market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the Lennox-Gastaut syndrome market growth.

Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Market Size in 2022 USD 596 Million Key Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Companies Zogenix, Inc., Epygenix, SK Life Science, Inc., Takeda, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Longboard Pharmaceuticals, and others Key Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Therapies ZX008 (Fenfluramine Hydrochloride), Clemizole HCl, Carisbamate, Soticlestat, GWP42003-P, LP352, and others

Scope of the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome current marketed and emerging therapies

Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome current marketed and emerging therapies Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

