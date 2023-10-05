BAB, Inc. Reports Results for 3rd Quarter FY 2023

DEERFIELD, Ill., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAB, Inc. (OTCQB: BABB), announced its financial results for the third quarter ended August 31, 2023.

For the quarter ended August 31, 2023 BAB had revenues of $937,000 and net income of $168,000, or $0.02 per share earnings, versus revenues of $882,000 and net income of $164,000, or a $0.02 per share, for the same quarter last year. Royalty revenue and marketing fund revenue increased for the third quarter 2023 compared to third quarter 2022. Franchise fee revenue and License fee and other income decreased in the third quarter ended August 31, 2023 compared to same quarter 2022.

For the nine months ended August 31, 2023, revenues were $2,547,000 and net income was $330,000, or $0.05 per share, versus revenues of $2,445,000 and net income of $321,000, or $0.04 per share for the same period in 2022.

Total operating expenses for the quarter ended August 31, 2023, were $718,000, versus $653,000, in 2022. The change in operating expenses for the quarter was primarily due to an increase in marketing fund expenses of $58,000, an increase in professional fees of $5,000, an increase in payroll and payroll related expense of $8,000 and an increase in travel of $2,000, offset by a decrease in franchise development expense of $8,000. Total operating expenses for the nine months ended August 31, 2023 were $2,107,000 versus $1,996,000 for August 31, 2022 with an increase in marketing expenses of $62,000, payroll and payroll related expenses of $22,000, professional fees increased $20,000, an increase in travel expense of $3,000, annual meeting expenses increased $5,000 and general expenses increased $11,000 for nine months, offset by a decrease in franchise development expense of $12,000 in 2023 versus same period 2022.

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses Big Apple Bagels®, My Favorite Muffin®, SweetDuet® frozen yogurt and Brewster’s® Coffee. The Company’s stock is traded on the OTCQB under the symbol BABB and its website can be visited at www.babcorp.com.

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “forecast,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “believe” and similar expressions and all statements which are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the company’s actual results, performance (financial or operating), or achievements to differ from the future results, performance (financial or operating), or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The above factors are more fully discussed in the company’s SEC filings.

BAB, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
            
            
 Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended
 08/31/23 08/31/22 % Change 08/31/23 08/31/22 % Change
            
REVENUES           
            
Royalty fees from franchised stores$515,970  $481,833  7.1% $1,453,511  $1,361,545  6.8%
Franchise and area development fee revenue 11,306   15,882  -28.8%  22,707   33,961  -33.1%
Licensing fees and other income 63,889   97,172  -34.3%  199,883   241,244  -17.1%
Marketing Fund Revenue 345,486   287,402  20.2%  870,543   808,279  7.7%
Total Revenue 936,651   882,289  6.2%  2,546,644   2,445,029  4.2%
            
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES           
            
Selling, general and administrative 371,380   365,016  1.7%  1,233,982   1,183,767  4.2%
Depreciation and amortization 981   923  6.3%  2,826   3,517  -19.6%
Marketing Fund Expenses 345,486   287,402  20.2%  870,543   808,279  7.7%
Total Expense 717,847   653,341  9.9%  2,107,351   1,995,563  5.6%
            
Income from operations 218,804   228,948  -4.4%  439,293   449,466  -2.3%
Interest expense -   -  -   -   -  - 
Interest/other income 15,054   153  9739.2%  20,613   282  7209.6%
Income taxes (66,100)  (64,746) 2.1%  (130,300)  (128,587) 1.3%
            
NET INCOME$167,758  $164,355  2.1% $329,606  $321,161  2.6%
            
Earnings per share - basic and diluted$0.02  $0.02  N/M $0.05  $0.04  N/M
Average number of shares outstanding 7,263,508   7,263,508     7,263,508   7,263,508   


