Arteris Wins Autonomous Vehicle Technology of the Year Award

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP that accelerates system-on-chip (SoC) creation, today announced it is the recipient of the prestigious Autonomous Vehicle Technology of the Year award, conducted by AutoTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global automotive and transportation technology markets.



Arteris won the Autonomous Vehicle Technology of the Year award for its latest system IP innovation, announced earlier this year. FlexNoC network-on-chip (NoC) IP for automotive advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) chips enables SoC architecture teams, logic designers and integrators to incorporate physical constraint management across power, performance and area to deliver a physically aware SoC connectivity.

“Arteris technology is accelerating the development of advanced automotive SoCs for design teams across the globe,” said Bryan Vaughn, managing director of AutoTech Breakthrough Awards. “Arteris is the leader in innovative network-on-chip interconnect IP with functional safety, and they are very deserving of the Autonomous Vehicle Technology of the Year award for their advancements in connectivity IP for the automotive and transportation industry.”

The mission of the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of automotive and transportation technology categories, including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive Cybersecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech and many more. This year's program attracted more than 1,600 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“Automotive industry innovation continues unabated, pushing the envelope on underlying electronics needed for AI and machine learning autonomous driving SoCs,” said Michal Siwinski, chief marketing officer of Arteris. “Delivering physically aware NoC IP helps our customers predictably design and deploy such chips on schedule, spec and budget. We are honored to be recognized by AutoTech Breakthrough for our technological innovation and its positive impact on semiconductor customers, Tier1s and automotive OEMs.”

About Arteris

Arteris is a leading provider of system IP for the acceleration of system-on-chip (SoC) development across today’s electronic systems. Arteris network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and SoC integration automation technology enable higher product performance with lower power consumption and faster time to market, delivering better SoC economics so its customers can focus on dreaming up what comes next. Learn more at arteris.com .

About AutoTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in automotive technologies, services, companies and products. The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AutoTech companies and solutions in categories including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech, Vehicle Telematics and more. For more information visit AutoTechBreakthrough.com

© 2004-2023 Arteris, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Arteris, Arteris IP, the Arteris IP logo, and the other Arteris marks found at https://www.arteris.com/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Arteris, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.