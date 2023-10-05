

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and

total number of shares of the Company as of September 30, 2023

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris

ISIN Code: FR 0010417345





Date



Total number of shares Total number of voting rights 09/30/2023



96,253,553







Total gross of voting rights: 96,253,553







Total net* of voting rights: 96,076,898





* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights = 96,253,553 – 176,655 = 96,076,898

