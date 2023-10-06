Paris, 6th October 2023

Amundi: Appointments

Aurélia Lecourtier will be appointed Chief Financial Officer of Amundi, effective as of 1st November 2023.

Domenico Aiello, currently Chief Financial Officer of Amundi, will be appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Amundi Italy as of 1st November 2023.

Aurélia Lecourtier, Chief Financial Officer of Amundi

Aurélia Lecourtier joined Amundi in 2021 as Chief of Staff of Valérie Baudson, Chief Executive Officer. Between 2017 and 2021, she was Adviser to the Prime Minister, in charge of public accounts, civil service and State reform. She was also Chief of staff of the Minister for Action and Public Accounts. A member of the Cour des Comptes, she has held various financial positions in the government's general secretariat, the Ministry of Finance and the office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Aurélia Lecourtier is a former student of Ecole Nationale d’Administration (ENA), a graduate of Sciences Po Paris and holds a DEA in international relations.

Domenico Aiello, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Amundi Italy

Domenico Aiello has been with Amundi since 2017, and has held the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) since 2019. He joined the Group following the acquisition of Pioneer Investments, where he held the role of CFO since 2012 and supervised governance functions including Risk Management, Legal and Compliance. Prior to that, he was Head of M&A and Business Development at UniCredit, having joined the team in 2002, after a 6-year experience in investment banking at Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein in London where he focused on financial institutions.

Domenico graduated at the European Business School in London with a First Class BA (Hons) in International Business Studies.

1 Source: IPE “Top 500 Asset Managers” published in June 2023, based on assets under management as at 31/12/2022

2 Amundi data as at 30/06/2023

3 Boston, Dublin, London, Milan, Paris and Tokyo

