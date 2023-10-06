Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits MONTHLY DECLARATION OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

MONTHLY DECLARATION OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

(ARTICLE L233-8II THE COMMERCIAL CODE and 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATIONS OF THE FINANCIAL MARKETS AUTHORITY (AMF))

Charenton-le-Pont, 6th October 2023

MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS

ISIN Code: 0000060873

Situation at: Total number of shares comprising share capital Total number of voting rights 30 September 2023 111 989 820















Number of voting rights (1):

138 383 419















Number of exercisable voting rights (2):

138 264 702













Do the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits SA by-laws contain a clause requiring disclosure of the crossing of any statutory thresholds in addition to that relating to legal thresholds: yes.

(1) Including treasury shares

(2) After deduction of treasury shares

