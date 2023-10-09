QuestionPro Announces Fall XDay North America Lineup

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestionPro , a global leader in online survey and research services today announced the agenda and speaker lineup for its annual customer event, XDay 2023 North America . The event takes place October 26, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (U.S. Central Time) at the Thompson Hotel in Austin. The event features keynotes, in-depth panels, and one-to-one chats with industry leaders on a range of topics related to the future of insights, experience, and delight.



The day begins with opening remarks from Vivek Bhaskaran, QuestionPro’s founder and CEO, whose irreverent personality is combined with deep industry knowledge and vision. He will unveil exciting new products and feature updates across QuestionPro product lines and set the stage for a day of innovation and inspiration.

Bhaskaran is followed immediately by the morning keynote from Walter Geer, the Chief Experience Design Officer in VMLY&R, the agency behind award-winning campaigns for blue chip client partners like Coca-Cola Company, Colgate-Palmolive, Dell, Ford, Intel, Mondelēz, New Balance, Pfizer and Wendy's.

The practitioner-led breakouts feature experts who have held senior roles at some of the most recognized brands in the world, including Ben & Jerry’s, Lending Tree, Disney, Nielsen, Good Housekeeping, Heinz, GE, and others. Topics include: Future of insights with generative AI; Consciously crafting the future of work; Igniting an experience revolution by giving a <darn> about people; Leveraging visuals to unlock emotionally rich qualitative insights; and many others.

QuestionPro executives will also lead breakout sessions on best practices for leveraging the QuestionPro platform to: Empower change in an organization; Harmonize efforts with Experience Mapping; preview the road ahead for new features.

The event concludes with a keynote address from Puja Rijos, chief revenue officer at Frame.IO, the world’s premier video review and collaboration platform, acquired by Adobe for $1.2 billion in 2021. She is a published author and known as a speaker who tears down excuses in audiences across the country. Rijos keynote session is focused on leadership and how to apply it to multiple aspects of life. All attendees will receive a complimentary copy of her new book "Get It Together: A Winning Formula for Success from the Boss You Need."

The event is open to the public. Information and registration are available online at:

https://www.questionpro.com/xday/2023/ . People who register before October 19, 2023, can receive a 10 percent discount off the registration fee with the code 19DAY10.

About QuestionPro

Founded in 2006, QuestionPro is a global provider of online survey and research services that help companies make better decisions through data. Our fully integrated online platform includes surveys, research & insights, customer experience (CX) and workforce/employee experience software. We additionally offer polling, journey mapping, employee 360s, and data visualization. Our clientele ranges from small businesses to Fortune 100 companies, who rely on us for insights about customers, employees, and the marketplace. With offices in the US, Mexico, Europe, Canada, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, and India, our customers have 24/7 access to highly trained support specialists and engineers. More information is available at www.questionpro.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd7fbfb5-25d4-4376-8dca-737be7daf6ee